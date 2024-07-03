Man Accused of Terrorizing Neighbors by Defacating in Public, Hurling Racial Slurs While Nude

A naked and erratic man has been wreaking havoc around his apartment building and leaving residents feeling terrified.

According to KTLA, the unidentified man has been reported to have been roaming around nude at all hours at the apartment complex near Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica, California.

The man is said to have harassed other residents, shouted racial slurs at them as well as other obscenities, in addition to trashing his apartment and defecating in public areas of the building.

“I see things being thrown out [of his apartment],” said a woman who lives in the building to KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade, but did not want to be identified. “I’ve seen him defecate in the parking stalls. Whatever he uses to wipe himself, he brings it throughout here.”

“He’s called me slave, B-word, N-word,” said another anonymous female resident. “He told me he’s going to kill me.”

Another shocking incident reported by the building’s residents happened over Memorial Day weekend when the man reportedly began touching himself inappropriately in front of a swimming pool full of children.

Residents also allege that the owners of the building have done nothing to stop the man’s behavior. Despite repeatedly calling the police on him, the man often returns to continue his erratic behaviors.

“We’re here waiting for him to come back,” said resident Brandon Padmore to KTLA. “Can you understand how much anxiety is attached to that?”

Local law enforcement told the news station that they have responded to all calls and have submitted reports regarding the individual to the city’s attorney.

The building’s management did not provide a statement to KTLA and asked their camera crew to leave the property.