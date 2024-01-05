Alabama Man Arrested After Stripping Naked, Jumping Into Aquarium, and Knocking Himself Unconscious at Bass Pro Shops

An Alabama man was arrested this week after he stripped naked and jumped into an aquarium at Bass Pro Shops.

AL.com reports the incident occurred Thursday night when the 42-year-old, reported to be behaving erratically, crashed his car into a pole in the parking lot of a Bass Pro Shops in Leeds, Alabama.

Witnesses claim the man subsequently stripped naked, ran into the store and jumped into a large fish tank. The man played in the water for about five minutes until law enforcement arrived.

Officers from the Leeds Police Department tried to confront the man, at which point he exited the water, shouted at the cops, and jumped back into the aquarium. The man continued yelling at law enforcement before he jumped over the side of the aquarium and fell onto the concrete floor, which knocked him out.

The 42-year-old was arrested and taken to a hospital for mental health evaluation before being booked into the St. Clair County Jail. Leeds Chief Paul Irwin told news outlet WBRC that the suspect's family said that he is suffering from mental health issues.

The man is charged with public lewdness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of reckless endangerment