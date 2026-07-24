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A silver MTV Video Music Award "Moonman" trophy, depicting an astronaut holding an MTV flag.
Music

2025 MTV Video Music Awards Winners: Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and More

Lady Gaga was this year's most-nominated artist with 12 total nods.

Trace William Cowen321 days ago
Megan and Yuki performing
Music

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 VMAs Medley of "Boa," "Mamushi," and More

This year's ceremony was held at the UBS Arena and also saw Megan serving as host.

Trace William Cowen682 days ago
MTV Moon Person logo
Music

2024 MTV VMAs: Here Are This Year's Winners

Megan Thee Stallion hosted this year’s ceremony, which saw Taylor Swift leading with 12 nominations.

Trace William Cowen682 days ago
gunna
Music

Gunna Writes Flirty Comment in Post of Chlöe’s MTV VMAs Performance: ‘It’s the Tongue for Me’

The Young Stoner Life rapper took to his Instagram stories on Monday to comment on Chlöe's stand-out “Have Mercy” performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Brenton Blanchet1768 days ago
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weeknd
Music

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia Tease Upcoming Collab

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are teasing something new as fans of both await the release of new albums, both expected before year's end.

Trace William Cowen1777 days ago
lil nas vma
Music

MTV VMAs Red Carpet Interviewer's Reaction to Lil Nas X's Outfit Goes Viral

Lil Nas X’s purple Versace fit at the MTV Video Music Awards was the perfect way to kick off what turned out to be a huge night for the artist.

Brenton Blanchet1777 days ago
Lil Nas X
Music

Watch Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Perform "Industry Baby" at the 2021 MTV VMAs

The performance comes less than a week ahead of the release of Lil Nas X's new 15-track 'Montero' album, which also features Elton John and more.

Trace William Cowen1777 days ago
jb vma
Music

Watch Justin Bieber Perform "Stay" With The Kid Laroi and "Ghost" at 2021 MTV VMAs

For Justin Bieber, Sunday night's ceremony marks his first performance on the VMAs stage in six years. For Laroi, it's the latest sign that he's here to stay.

Trace William Cowen1777 days ago
A Timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Love Affair | Complex News
Music

A Timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Love Affair | Complex News

Way back in 2013, when they played star-crossed lovers in Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” video then went on tour together, rumors began to swirl that they were more than just collaborators. Eight years later, it has finally become official. Like official, official — not from rumors or speculation, but sightings...

Complex1851 days ago
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vma
Music

MTV Video Music Awards to Return to New York in September

Following a year that complicated the music industry like no other in history, the VMAs are back in New York to celebrate the return of live entertainment.

Trace William Cowen1874 days ago
ari
Music

Here Are the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations

Ariana, Billie, Taylor, and Lil Nas X lead the 2019 nominations.

Trace William Cowen2560 days ago
VMAs
Music

Lil Pump, JuiceWRLD, and More at MTV VMAs Discuss Rapper Basketball Skills and Musical Icons We Lost

We hit the carpet of the MTV VMAs to talk about Travis Scott and Meek Mill's basketball skills, the musical icons we lost, and the year in music.

Complex2894 days ago
ariana
Music

Ariana Grande Joins Fans for NYC Sweetener Sessions After VMAs

Ariana Grande fans got the bonus of seeing a Pete Davidson introduction, followed shortly by a performance of the track "Pete Davidson," at last night's inaugural #SweetnerSessions event.

Trace William Cowen2896 days ago
Halsey
Music

Halsey Explains Why She Didn't Attend the 2018 VMAs: 'It Didn’t Feel Right to Go'

The singer-songwriter admitted she didn't show up because none of her videos were nominated: "[..] It didn’t feel right to go."

Joshua Espinoza2896 days ago
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Jennifer Lopez
Music

Jennifer Lopez Brought Out Ja Rule for Her MTV Video Vanguard Performance

The 49-year-old singer performed a medley of her greatest hits during the 2018 VMAs on Monday night.

Joshua Espinoza2896 days ago

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