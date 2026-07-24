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Blue Ivy’s victory came as part of a Best Cinematography win for “Brown Skin Girl," led by Beyoncé and featuring collaborators Wizkid and SAINt JHN.Brenton Blanchet
Justin Bieber leads the pack this year with seven nominations. As previously announced, the VMAs will return to Barclays Center this September.Trace William Cowen
The 95th Academy Awards delivered plenty of surprises. Here's a quick recap of the night's best moments and key takeaways from last night's show.Karla Rodriguez
This year’s ceremony includes returning host Jimmy Kimmel, who joined winners and nominees at the Dolby Theatre to honor achievements in cinema.Trace William Cowen