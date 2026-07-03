Republic Records

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Ariana Grande
Music

Ariana Grande Drops Full 'Petal' Tracklist at Kia Forum Ahead of Album Debut July 31

The 12-song solo album, co-executive produced with ILYA, opens with 'kiss me' and closes with 'nowhere, nobody.'

Trey Alston26 days ago
The Weeknd performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and holding a gold microphone, with a vibrant blue background.
Music

The Weeknd Secures $1 Billion Catalog Deal, Retains Creative Control of His Work

The singer's first-of-its-kind deal places him among a small group of artists, including Michael Jackson and Queen, with billion-dollar catalogs.

Alex Ocho212 days ago
The image shows the Republic Records logo, featuring bold white text and stripes on a black background.
Music

Republic Records Unveils 'OnlyHands,' a New Hip-Hop Fighting Game

OnlyHands blends artist avatars, real-time music, and combat in a new hip-hop gaming experience.

Mark Elibert229 days ago
Album cover for "K-Pop Demon Hunters" soundtrack, featuring three stylized characters in futuristic outfits with a vinyl record.
Music

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ - How to Buy the Soundtrack on Vinyl

Get your hands on the hit songs from Huntr/x and the Saja Boys at Complex.

Complex Staff282 days ago
Wicked Soundtrack Picture Disc Vinyl
Music

'Wicked: The Soundtrack' - How to Buy on Picture Disc Vinyl

The soundtrack features performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

Complex Staff457 days ago
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Coi Leray in green feathery outfit with bow detail, smiling at music event
Music

Coi Leray Claims Republic Records Wanted Her To Make Pop Songs Like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande

The 26-year-old rapper recently moved to Island Records.

Alex Ocho814 days ago
Photo of Daniel Caesar Canadian artist
Music

Daniel Caesar Announces Third Studio Album 'Never Enough' Out Apr 7

Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar’s long-awaited third studio album finally has a name and date: 'Never Enough' will be out on Apr 7.

Erik Leijon1248 days ago
Post Malone in Los Angeles
Music

Post Malone Manager Dre London Suggests Label Is Holding Up New Album Release: 'We Been Ready'

Post Malone's manager Dre London took to social media and claimed that the artist's label has been delaying the follow-up to 'Hollywood's Bleeding.'

tara mahadevan1648 days ago
weeknd
Music

The Weeknd Is Boycotting the Grammys: ‘I Will No Longer Allow My Label to Submit My Music’

In the lead-up to the Grammys this Sunday, the Weeknd has said he will no longer let his label submit his material and will boycott the awards from now on.

Joe Price1954 days ago

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