The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
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The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick
“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap sat down for a lengthy conversation with DJ Akademiks to talk about what he’s been up to for the past few years.Joe Price
Just minutes after dropping his new EP 'What You Expect,' Big Sean took to Twitter to reveal that he's no longer signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music.Brad Callas
Druski playfully responded to Meek Mill airing out issues with his label by telling the Philly rapper that he's welcome to join his fake Coulda Been Records.Jordan Rose