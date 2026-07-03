Featured
Daniel Cormier and Juan "Hungrybox" Debiedma will go head-to-head in Monster Energy's live Twitch stream "Live and Unleashed" to put their skills to the test.Andreas Hale
Pop Culture
Georges St-Pierre on Punching Anthony Mackie (for Real) in 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'
Canadian UFC legend on returning to the MCU, the difference between fighting for the cameras and for real, and the time he punched Mackie accidentally.Rick Mele
Israel Adesanya is one of MMA’s top athletes and biggest personalities.Anthony J. Asencio
Robert Whittaker speaks candidly to Complex AU about fatherhood, family, community work and staying humble.Steve Duck