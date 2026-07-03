MMA Fighters

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Ray J
Music

Ray J Claims He Has '5 to 10' More Fights Left in MMA Career

He's looking forward to his next fight in August.

Trey Alston48 days ago
New Details Emerge in the Tragic Death of MMA Fighter Isaac T. Johnson
Sports

New Details Emerge in the Tragic Death of MMA Fighter Isaac T. Johnson

'I was with him for 48 hours before the fight, and he was really healthy and energetic as usual,' his girlfriend said to Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo227 days ago
Islam Makhachev with a beard smiles at a UFC press event, seated next to a championship belt.
Sports

Islam Makhachev Jokingly Invites Crowd to Dagestan to Celebrate for '2, 3 Years' Ahead of UFC 322

“Maybe all of you guys can come to Dagestan and we celebrate together,” Makhachev joked.

Trace William Cowen246 days ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Recruits MMA Phenom Charles Oliveira for New Project Rock Ads
Sports

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Recruits MMA Phenom Charles Oliveira for New Project Rock Ads

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has recruited MMA phenom Charles Oliveira for his new ads for Project Rock.

Bernadette Giacomazzo312 days ago
Advertisement
MMA Star Diego Sanchez Arrested in Albuquerque
Sports

MMA Star Diego Sanchez Arrested in Albuquerque

The ex-UFC fighter has been arrested in Albuquerque after allegedly firing a gun from a moving vehicle.

Bernadette Giacomazzo365 days ago
This is a photo of Conor Mcgregor.
Sports

Conor McGregor Nearly Suffered Serious Injury After Car Hit Him While Biking: 'I Could Have Been Dead'

Conor McGregor nearly suffered a serious injury after the MMA fighter was recently struck by a car while riding his bike on the street in Ireland.

Brad Callas1268 days ago
Hasbulla pictured on Getty Images
Sports

Hasbulla Relentlessly Roasts Conor McGregor for Offensive Twitter Rant

McGregor tried to backtrack by deleting a series of tweets where he fired off a slew of disrespectful and ableist remarks about social media star Hasbulla.

Jose Martinez1416 days ago
Khabib Nurmagomedov ringside during UFC fight
Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov Plans on Visiting Cain Velasquez in Jail

Khabib Nurmagomedov plans on visiting former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who was arrested and charged with attempted murder, in jail.

Brad Callas1518 days ago
Missing MMA fighter David Koenig
Sports

Remains of MMA Fighter David Koenig Discovered in Missouri Two Years After He Went Missing

Police have identified human remains discovered in the woods of Missouri as those of an amateur MMA fighter who went missing nearly two years ago.

Brad Callas1662 days ago
Advertisement
wiz khalifa
Music

Wiz Khalifa Drops New Song "Million Dollar Moment" and Capsule Collection for PFL World Championship

Wiz Khalifa has shared his new song "Million Dollar Moment" along with a capsule collection in celebration for the upcoming PFL World Championship.

James R. Sanders1731 days ago
Jon jones
Sports

Troubling Alleged Details Emerge on Jon Jones' Domestic Violence Arrest (UPDATE)

Police were reportedly called over a “domestic disturbance” that left Jones' fiancée “bleeding from her nose/mouth” at Caesars Palace before he was arrested.

Brenton Blanchet1754 days ago
lookalike conor
Life

Conor McGregor Lookalike Sentenced to 3 Years After Pretending to Be Him While Selling Drugs

A Conor McGregor lookalike was sentenced to nearly three years in prison after pretending to be the MMA fighter in order to sell drugs in England.

Brenton Blanchet1909 days ago
Joaquin Buckley celebrates his KO victory over Impa Kasanganay
Sports

Watch Joaquin Buckley Deliver One of the Greatest Knockouts in History

The creativity and sheer force of the knockout set the internet ablaze as MMA fans flooded the timeline with their reactions.

Xavier Hamilton2106 days ago
Colby Covington reacts after his TKO victory over Tyron Woodley
Sports

Colby Covington Attacks Kamaru Usman and his 'Tribe' Following Televised Call with Trump

After adding to his win column during Saturday's UFC Fight Night, Colby Covington received a call from President Donald Trump.

Xavier Hamilton2127 days ago
Advertisement
Conor McGregor of Ireland stands in the octagon
Sports

Conor McGregor Retires From UFC: 'I'm a Bit Bored of the Game'

Following the conclusion of UFC 250, McGregor sent out a tweet revealing that he is retiring from mixed martial arts. This is the third time he's retired.

Xavier Hamilton2232 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App