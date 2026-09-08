Andreas Hale
Joined August 2015 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Daniel Cormier and HungryBox Trade Places in Monster Energy Live Twitch Stream
Daniel Cormier and Juan "Hungrybox" Debiedma will go head-to-head in Monster Energy's live Twitch stream "Live and Unleashed" to put their skills to the test.
Andreas Hale1864 days ago
After Years Spent in the Background, It's Finally Jay Rock's Time to Shine
The elder statesman of TDE speaks on his new album, getting Black Hippy back together, and what's next.
Andreas Hale4024 days ago
Meet Candice Pillay, the Singer/Songwriter Dr. Dre Says Reminds Him of Kendrick Lamar
The singer-songwriter opens up about working with Dr. Dre on his latest album.
Andreas Hale4056 days ago