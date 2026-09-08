Anthony J. Asencio
Latest Stories
How Traveling the World Helped Me Rediscover My Love of Sneakers
Remember when the experience of buying sneakers mattered as much as the shoes themselves? This is a story of finding that love and passion again.
Complex and Ruffles Spotlight Black Creators in IGTV Series
Ruffles and Complex come together to create a six-part IGTV series that centers influential Black creatives across all fields.
10 UFC Fights We Want to See in 2020
From Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, here are the 10 UFC fights we want to see in 2020.
Five Reasons Israel Adesanya Should Be Your Favorite UFC Fighter
Israel Adesanya is one of MMA’s top athletes and biggest personalities.
ASAP Ferg to Host New Formula 1 Series ‘The Pit' on Complex
The Pit With ASAP Ferg features the Harlem rapper rapper traveling to Budapest to learn the ins and outs of Formula 1 racing from the pros.
PROMO: Adidas x Finish Line Celebrate the Ultraboost 19 Release With Star-Studded Event
Adidas partners with Finish Line for release of the latest Ultraboost 19 with an epic LA event, featuring a performance by TDE's Jay Rock
Interview: Canelo Alvarez on Amir Khan and Maturing As a Fighter
Complex News interviews Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big fight with Amir Khan.
Oscar De La Hoya’s On A Quest to Bring Boxing Back to the Masses
Complex News spoke to Oscar De La Hoya about Canelo Alvarez's upcoming fight against Amir Khan.
A Definitive Ranking of Boxing’s Weight Classes
With Mayweather out and Wladimir Klitschko finally defeated, it's time to take another look at boxing's best weight classes.
5 Boxing Matches We Want to See in 2016
With Mayweather in supposed retirement, we wouldn't be surprised to see the winner of one of these hotly anticipated fights become boxing's next big star.
Next Up: Undefeated Triple G & The Quest For Middleweight Supremacy
Complex steps in the ring with Triple G before his upcoming HBO fight with Willie Monroe Jr.