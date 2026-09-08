Anthony J. Asencio Portrait

Anthony J. Asencio

Joined May 2015 | 13 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Sole Origins Complex POV

How Traveling the World Helped Me Rediscover My Love of Sneakers

Remember when the experience of buying sneakers mattered as much as the shoes themselves? This is a story of finding that love and passion again.

Anthony J. Asencio2030 days ago
Ruffles Oridgenators 2020

Complex and Ruffles Spotlight Black Creators in IGTV Series

Ruffles and Complex come together to create a six-part IGTV series that centers influential Black creatives across all fields.

Anthony J. Asencio2127 days ago
Conor McGregor Khabib Numagomedov Oct 2018

10 UFC Fights We Want to See in 2020

From Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, here are the 10 UFC fights we want to see in 2020.

Anthony J. Asencio2304 days ago
UFC 248 Israel Adesanya Header

Five Reasons Israel Adesanya Should Be Your Favorite UFC Fighter

Israel Adesanya is one of MMA’s top athletes and biggest personalities.

Anthony J. Asencio2388 days ago
ASAP Ferg in McLaren

ASAP Ferg to Host New Formula 1 Series ‘The Pit' on Complex

The Pit With ASAP Ferg features the Harlem rapper rapper traveling to Budapest to learn the ins and outs of Formula 1 racing from the pros.

Anthony J. Asencio2541 days ago
Advertisement
john wick wikipedia thumb

The John Wick-lopedia

Anthony J. Asencio2694 days ago
Adidas Ultraboost 19

PROMO: Adidas x Finish Line Celebrate the Ultraboost 19 Release With Star-Studded Event

Adidas partners with Finish Line for release of the latest Ultraboost 19 with an epic LA event, featuring a performance by TDE's Jay Rock

Anthony J. Asencio2718 days ago

Amir Khan Talks Canelo Alvarez Fight and Daring to Be Great

Complex News

Anthony J. Asencio3786 days ago
Not Available Lead

Interview: Canelo Alvarez on Amir Khan and Maturing As a Fighter

Complex News interviews Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big fight with Amir Khan.

Anthony J. Asencio3787 days ago
Not Available Lead

Oscar De La Hoya’s On A Quest to Bring Boxing Back to the Masses

Complex News spoke to Oscar De La Hoya about Canelo Alvarez's upcoming fight against Amir Khan.

Anthony J. Asencio3788 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

A Definitive Ranking of Boxing’s Weight Classes

With Mayweather out and Wladimir Klitschko finally defeated, it's time to take another look at boxing's best weight classes.

Anthony J. Asencio3823 days ago
Not Available Lead

5 Boxing Matches We Want to See in 2016

With Mayweather in supposed retirement, we wouldn't be surprised to see the winner of one of these hotly anticipated fights become boxing's next big star.

Anthony J. Asencio3830 days ago
Not Available Lead

Next Up: Undefeated Triple G & The Quest For Middleweight Supremacy

Complex steps in the ring with Triple G before his upcoming HBO fight with Willie Monroe Jr.

Anthony J. Asencio4143 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App