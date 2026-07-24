UFC

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) is a mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion company founded in 1993 and based in Las Vegas. It is recognized for its iconic Octagon-shaped cage and for showcasing fighters skilled in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling, boxing, Muay Thai, and other disciplines. UFC features a diverse roster of champions and contenders competing across multiple weight classes, making it the largest MMA organization worldwide. The UFC’s rise in the early 2000s marked a turning point for MMA, as it standardized rules and secured a television deal that brought the sport into mainstream American homes. Events often spotlight headline bouts that generate widespread media coverage and social media discussions, driving engagement beyond the fights themselves. This approach has helped establish UFC as a global brand with a calendar of international events that attract fighters and audiences from around the world.

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Danhausen celebrates after a match in Liverpool, England.
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Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend

A look at the upcoming schedule for MMA, boxing, freestyle wrestling, and pro wrestling.

Matt Burke8 days ago
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 14: MGK performs as part of Billboard Canada THE STAGE during the NXNE Music Festival at High Park Terrace inside Hotel X on June 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Conor McGregor of Ireland prepares to face Max Holloway in a welterweight fight during the UFC 329 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Machine Gun Kelly Continues to Troll Conor McGregor: ‘F*ck This Dude'

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Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
Sophie Cunningham Makes a Surprise Appearance as a Ring Girl
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Sophie Cunningham Stuns UFC 329 Fans With Last-Minute Ring Girl Cameo

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Bernadette Giacomazzo13 days ago
Jake Paul and Conor McGregor
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Jake Paul Mocks Conor McGregor's UFC 329 Knee Injury Before Expressing Support

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Trey Alston13 days ago
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Conor McGregor
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Conor McGregor Breaks Silence After UFC 329 Knee Injury: 'I Can Only Describe It as Hell'

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Trey Alston13 days ago
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Dana White Explodes After UFC Mistakes Shakur Stevenson for NBA Player: 'We're the Worst'

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Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket and Conor McGregor in a blue suit, both looking confident.
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Drake Places $1 Million Bet on Conor McGregor Ahead of UFC 329 Fight With Max Holloway

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Mark Elibert14 days ago
Conor McGregor taunts the crowd at the press conference for his fight against Max Holloway on July 11.
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Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend

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Conor McGregor, left, in action against Khabib Nurmagomedov in their UFC lightweight championship fight during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
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Joe Price16 days ago
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(L-R) Donald Trump and Dana White.
Pop Culture

Chicago Man Charged in Plot to Attack White House UFC Event, Faces 20 Years in Prison

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Trey Alston28 days ago
Xander Zayas and Jaron "Boots" Ennis face off before their title fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
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Matt Burke29 days ago
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