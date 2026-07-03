MMA

MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) is a full-contact combat sport that integrates striking and grappling techniques from boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling, Muay Thai, and other disciplines. It rose to mainstream attention in the early 1990s with the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), which introduced the iconic caged octagon and emphasized fighters’ adaptability across multiple martial arts styles. Its defining feature is the dynamic interplay between striking and ground fighting, which creates unpredictable and strategic matchups. Fans return for the high-stakes championship bouts and intense rivalries that highlight fighters’ evolving skill sets, while the global competitive scene continues to expand through diverse promotions and international talent.

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Conor McGregor
Sports

Conor McGregor Breaks Silence After UFC 329 Knee Injury: 'I Can Only Describe It as Hell'

A jumping roundhouse kick, just a minute into his comeback fight, tore McGregor's right knee and handed Max Holloway a TKO win.

Trey Alston5 days ago
Conor McGregor taunts the crowd at the press conference for his fight against Max Holloway on July 11.
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Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend

Conor McGregor returns to the UFC to fight Max Holloway and Real American Freestyle makes its international debut.

Matt Burke7 days ago
Conor McGregor, left, in action against Khabib Nurmagomedov in their UFC lightweight championship fight during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Sports

Conor McGregor Tears Into Khabib Nurmagomedov's Legacy: 'This Guy's Nothing'

Khabib Nurmagomedov bested McGregor during a fight as part of UFC 229 in 2018.

Joe Price8 days ago
UFC Icon Dustin Poirier Admits to 'Needing Help' Following Airport Arrest
Sports

Dustin Poirier Says He 'Needs Help' After Airport Arrest

From challenging cops to a handcuffed fist bump, here’s how Poirier’s viral arrest turned into a raw confession about alcohol, family and retirement struggles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
Cam Newton Rips Josh Hokit for 'Classless' Michelle Obama Insult During UFC Freedom 250
Sports

Cam Newton Rips Josh Hokit Over 'Tasteless' Michelle Obama Insult at UFC Freedom 250

On his '4th & 1' podcast, the ex-NFL MVP calls out the UFC heavyweight’s viral post-fight jab at Michelle Obama and questions where the line is now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
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Tyson Fury's 16-Year-Old Daughter Venezuela Shares Motherhood Plans Shortly After Getting Married
Sports

Tyson Fury’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Venezuela Talks Baby Plans Weeks After Wedding

Inside Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s 'La La Land' life, from baby plans and reality TV dreams to the old-school rules running their young marriage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
UFC Freedom 250 Drew in 7 Million Viewers — But It Couldn't Beat the Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano Match Numbers
Sports

UFC Freedom 250’s White House Spectacle Couldn’t Top Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Ratings

UFC’s biggest Paramount+ event ever went all-in on spectacle, but Netflix’s reach for the Most Valuable Promotions event kept one MMA benchmark out of reach.

Bernadette Giacomazzo28 days ago
Jimmy Fallon Under Fire for 'Disgraceful' Conor McGregor Interview
Pop Culture

Jimmy Fallon’s Conor McGregor Interview Sparks 'Image Rehab' Backlash

Viewers say Fallon helped polish McGregor’s image while ignoring the civil sexual assault case that continues to shadow his UFC comeback.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
Dana White Says 'Never Again' to This Type of UFC Event
Sports

Dana White Says ‘Never Again’ After Historic UFC White House Event

Inside the $60 million White House card that broke records, sparked lawsuits and convinced Dana White not to do it twice.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Josh Padley and Aqib Fiaz at their weigh-in prior to their fight on June 6.
Bets

Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend

A look at the upcoming schedule for MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling.

Matt Burke42 days ago
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Former UFC Fighter Jay Silva Dead at 45
Sports

UFC Veteran Jay Silva, Known as ‘Da Spyda Killa,’ Dead at 45

Known to fans as ‘Da Spyda Killa,’ Jay Silva built a career across the UFC, KSW, and other major MMA promotions before his death at 45.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Ray J
Music

Ray J Claims He Has '5 to 10' More Fights Left in MMA Career

He's looking forward to his next fight in August.

Trey Alston47 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Ray J attends the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in L
Pop Culture

Ray J Hospitalized Two Days After Being Knocked Out by Supa Hot Fire

The R&B singer checked himself in two hours after the fight, with doctors investigating a possible concussion and an abnormal heart rate.

Mark Elibert52 days ago
Johnny Manziel Wins in MMA Debut—But Says He'll Never Do It Again
Sports

Johnny Manziel Dominates MMA Debut, Then Says He Probably Won’t Fight Again

The former Browns QB dominated Bob Menery in Las Vegas, flashed his ‘money’ celebration, then called the combat sports experiment one-and-done.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
Ray J.
Pop Culture

Ray J Says He's Ready to Die in MMA Bout Against Supa Hot Fire

"That's why I'm putting it all in the ring," he said of the fight that takes place this weekend.

Trey Alston55 days ago
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