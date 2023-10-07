Drake's 'For All the Dogs’: All the Direct Mentions and Potential Subliminal Disses

Drake's eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, is finally here after a round of delays, and as expected, social media is buzzing over the alleged disses the 6 God dished out on the 23-track project.

It's not a secret that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" likes to quickly jab his foes on some of his songs while cleverly referencing situations where people wonder who Drake is talking about. For All the Dogs is no different, and he made that clear on "8am In Charlotte" with the line, "I'll prolly hold a grudge against you guys 'til I'm seventy-five."

The speculation over who Drake would take aim at began long before the album dropped, thanks to Lil Yachty claiming during an episode of his A Safe Place podcast last month that Drake will have some "controversial" bars that will have people talking. Drizzy fueled the rumors even more during the Friday morning (3 a.m. ET) broadcast of Table for One, where he stated things that he says on the album could "sever some ties and burn some bridges."

If that weren't enough, the official tracklist for Drake's new album had people going nuts over the title for the intro, "Virginia Beach," which is his nemesis Pusha T's hometown. Even though the intro was about something completely different than what listeners had in mind, The Boy had plenty of prime real estate saved for those who crossed his path.