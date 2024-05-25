Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Show Off Their Wedding Rings While in the Hamptons

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, appear to have made it official, and now they're putting their marriage on full display.

The couple, who reportedly wed last weekend in a secret private ceremony, took to the Hamptons on Friday afternoon (May 24) for a shopping trip, both wearing their wedding rings. Brown and Bongiovi kept the occasion casual, both in t-shirts, jeans and sunglasses while riding around in a top-down convertiable, as seen in images by People.

Attending their nupitals last weekend were Bongiovi's parents, rocker Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi, along with Brown's parents. While the couple have already exchanged vows, they're planning for another ceremony, scheduled to be held before the end of 2024.

"They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork," a source told The Sun.

On the ceremony, they added, "It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows."

The couple have dated for three years and announced their engagement last April in a black and white photo shared to Instagram.