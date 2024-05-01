Michael Porter Jr.'s Brother Jevon Porter Arrested for Suspected DWI

The news comes not long after Jevon Porter transferred from Pepperdine to Loyola Marymount. Upon announcement of his signing to the team, which happened the same week as his arrest, Jevon was described as "an elite talent with a heart of gold" by head coach Stan Johnson.

In a statement shared with ESPN, Loyola Marymount said it was informed about the arrest. "We are aware of recent reports in the media and are gathering information about the matter," a spokesperson said.

Last month, Jevon Porter's brother Coban Porter was sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges regarding a 2023 DUI crash that left one woman dead. "All I can really say is that I'm sorry," Coban Porter said in the courtroom. "I know that I'm never going to be able to right that wrong…I never thought I'd be standing here. I thought I was invincible. It wasn't the first time I chose to drink and drive…I'm so sorry."

Their brother Jontay Porter, who played for the Toronto Raptors, was also recently banned from the NBA after an investigation found that he gambled on games.