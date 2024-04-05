Nobody Was Expecting to See Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Have Former Adult Film Star Lana Rhoades on His Podcast

Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets will sit down with former adult film star Lana Rhoades in an interview no one could have expected.
Porter shared a snippet on Wednesday from her appearance on the next episode of the Curious Mike podcast. Rhoades will discuss "her upbringing and the dark sides of the porn industry," according to the caption of his Instagram post.
Even though Porter has chopped it up in the past with former and current NBA teammates like Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Bones Hyland, plus other athletes including Peyton Manning, he has occasionally ventured outside the sports bubble, presumably to speak with people in other fields that sparked his interest.
In the Curious Mike snippet, the 25-year-old admitted to being genuinely...curious about Rhoades' life story after hearing her on another podcast.
With just under 20 episodes to date, Porter has not completely mastered the conversational aspect of a podcast interview, as evident by the now-viral clip where Rhoades offers up a comparison of what it was like to film a scene with someone she did not know, and he responded, "No, that's definitely tough."
Rhoades praised Porter in the comments of his Instagram post, calling him the "best interviewer."
We'll find out how good their interview is when the episode drops. In the meantime, people are still trying to process the sight of them appearing in the same podcast.