Breaking Down Ja Morant's New $90 Nike Signature Shoe

Fresh off unveiling the Ja 4 earlier this month, Nike is adding another sneaker to Ja Morant’s signature line, the Twelve Time, pictured here.

The new Twelve Time model is essentially a takedown sneaker, providing fans with a more affordable alternative than the flagship Ja 4. The Twelve Time will release in three colorways in early September. Nike says the Twelve Time references Morant’s style both on and off the court.

“This one means a lot to me, for real. Growing up, not everybody could always get the top shoe, so making something at a lower price point was important. I want more kids to be able to wear my stuff, hoop in it, feel like they part of it, Morant said in a statement. “And the crazy part is—we didn’t cut corners. It’s still a dope hoop shoe, you can go out there and compete in it, but we added that lifestyle feel too. I feel like you can hoop in it, then step off the court and still look right. That balance is what makes it special.”

Ahead of the release in September, we’re taking a deeper dive into the Twelve Time sneaker below.