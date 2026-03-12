Michael Porter Jr.'s Ex Madison Pettis Calls Him a 'Psychopath'

Former child star Madison Pettis has described her ex-boyfriend, Michael Porter Jr., as a “psychopath.”
The 27-year-old actress appeared on the podcast In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele in an episode posted last week.
Around the 54-minute point of the interview, seen in the video above, Pettis talked about what she does to unwind and mentioned that she’ll often have a glass of wine and watch an NBA game.
“I’m a Warriors fan, but I have an NBA League Pass on DirecTV … so I watch a lot of basketball, I know a lot of stuff,” she told Thiele, who in response asked her if she would consider being “a basketball wife.”
“Um, yeah,” she said. “I mean, my ex is now in the NBA. When we dated, he was in high school and college. I broke up with him before he was in the league because he was a psychopath. I do think a lot of athletes are not great partners, but I wouldn’t, like, rule it out because I do love what they do. I would have respect for them and love to talk to them about, you know, their passion.”
Pettis dated Porter from late 2016 through to mid-2017, before he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2018. The 27-year-old NBA star, who now plays for the Brooklyn Nets, has garnered a lot of attention for his outspoken views on various podcasts.
Last year, he appeared on the One Night with Steiny podcast and revealed that he would try to get women he’s dating to watch Andrew Tate to gauge how they feel about the misogynistic influencer.
“So, I'm not saying I'm a misogynist or anything, but I'll throw on some Andrew Tate and see how they react ... I'll bring up, like, conversations and play devil's advocate just to see how this girl, like, thinks about certain things,” Porter said.
He also had Brittany Renner as a guest on his own podcast last year, during which he said he hesitates to seriously date as a famous player because his potential suitor might have been involved with other NBA players.
“I feel like if you dated like publicly, like a player, it would be hard just because of … it would be tough dating someone’s old girl and they just always have that over you,” Porter explained. “It could be like an ego thing or like I don’t know … I’m open to change, I’m not stuck in my ways.”