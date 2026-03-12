Michael Porter Jr.'s Ex Madison Pettis Calls Him a 'Psychopath'

Former child star Madison Pettis has described her ex-boyfriend, Michael Porter Jr., as a “psychopath.”

The 27-year-old actress appeared on the podcast In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele in an episode posted last week.

Around the 54-minute point of the interview, seen in the video above, Pettis talked about what she does to unwind and mentioned that she’ll often have a glass of wine and watch an NBA game.

“I’m a Warriors fan, but I have an NBA League Pass on DirecTV … so I watch a lot of basketball, I know a lot of stuff,” she told Thiele, who in response asked her if she would consider being “a basketball wife.”

“Um, yeah,” she said. “I mean, my ex is now in the NBA. When we dated, he was in high school and college. I broke up with him before he was in the league because he was a psychopath. I do think a lot of athletes are not great partners, but I wouldn’t, like, rule it out because I do love what they do. I would have respect for them and love to talk to them about, you know, their passion.”