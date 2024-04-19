Coban Porter, Brother of Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence for Deadly DUI Crash

Coban Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges regarding a 2023 DUI crash that left one woman dead.

A judge handed down the sentence during a hearing on Friday. Porter was arrested in January 2023 and initially pleaded not guilty in October. However, he changed his decision in February 2024 under the condition that he would receive no more than an eight-year prison sentence. Without the plea agreement, Porter faced up to 12 years in prison. Porter's brother, Michael, also testified during the hearing.

"All I can really say is that I'm sorry," Porter said in the courtroom on Friday. "I know that I'm never going to be able to right that wrong… I never thought I'd be standing here. I thought I was invincible. It wasn't the first time I chose to drink and drive… I'm so sorry."