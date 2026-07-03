Featured
2018 was filled with sports references from rappers such as Drake and Kanye. These are the 15 best sports references in hip hop this year.Adam Caparell
Music
DJ Muggs and Meyhem Lauren Just Released a Mean, Throwback Rap Album You Should Be Listening To
An interview with the veteran West Coast producer and New York rapper about how they linked up, and how far you need to unbutton a silk shirt.Angel Diaz
Social media has been reacting to Jack Harlow’s R&B pivot by editing him onto iconic '90s covers.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Thirty years after emerging with The Fugees, Lauryn Hill remains one of music's most iconic figures. With her recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, now is the perfect time to rank her best songs.Victoria L. Johnson