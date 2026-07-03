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2018 was filled with sports references from rappers such as Drake and Kanye. These are the 15 best sports references in hip hop this year.Adam Caparell
Music
DJ Muggs and Meyhem Lauren Just Released a Mean, Throwback Rap Album You Should Be Listening To
An interview with the veteran West Coast producer and New York rapper about how they linked up, and how far you need to unbutton a silk shirt.Angel Diaz
Through the church burnings, neo-Nazism, and murders of the past, how can people reconcile still being black metal fans today?Zack Sigel
For the past two years, there's been a word, an iconic American EDM phrase, that's been largely missing from significant mention in the conversation regarding dance's mainstream American presence: dubstep. Once only the domain of the south London underground, when the sound's global reach found its way into the American mainstream, the sound may have found another significant home, a place where more prodigious growth for the genre could occur.marcuskdowling