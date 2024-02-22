Juvenile Reflects on 25 Years of "Back That Azz Up" Love: 'I Gotta Hand It to the Azzes'

Juvenile is marveling at the sheer volume of azzes that have been backed up in the years since he first rolled out his 400 Degreez classic “Back That Azz Up.”

In a recent update to Twitter, a site I will likely always refuse to refer to as X, Juvenile noted that it’s been “a quarter century” since the backing up of azzes was first set into motion.

"Y’all really been backing that azz up for a quarter century," Juvenile told fans on Wednesday. "I gotta hand it to the azzes. Y’all did yalls thang."