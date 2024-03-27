Juvenile Celebrates 'Monumental Achievement' of Classic '400 Degreez' Album With New Video for Title Track

The book is what they will never abide by.

This week, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh rolled out a new video for the title track off the former's classic 1998 album 400 Degreez. To be clear, this isn't a new version of the song itself but is instead a fresh visual meant to celebrate the legacy of the Cash Money release, which notably features the recently-interpolated-by-Ye "Back That Azz Up."

A message at the beginning of the video, available in full up top, states that its release is intended to commemorate the album's recent 25th anniversary.

"On November 3, 1998, Juvenile released his third studio album 400 Degreez," the message reads. "The album went on to be certified 4x Platinum, having sold over 4 million copies. This groundbreaking album remains Juvenile’s bestselling project of his solo career. This visual is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of this monumental achievement."

The Diesel Filmz-directed video does indeed feel like a celebration, with the palpable artistic chemistry between Juvenile and Mannie on full display. By the time the first chorus hits, you're fully re-immersed in the world of a timeless song.

This April, Juvenile and Mannie will take the stage together as part of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Last June, the two linked up for an unforgettable and highly rewatchable performance on NPR's Tiny Desk series. Revisit that here.

Juvenile previously marked 25 years of "Back That Azz Up" (a.k.a. "Back That Thang Up") with a public expression of gratitude for "the azzes" that helped make its legacy possible.

"Y’all really been backing that azz up for a quarter century," Juvenile told fans in February. "I gotta hand it to the azzes. Y’all did yalls thang."

Amid reactions to the new "400 Degreez" video's release, fans have been looking back on the song's intoxicating production and the larger legacy of the album. Take a look below. It seems as though quite a few fans would love to see other artists take this approach with older songs in their respective catalogs, and I must say I agree.

Who's next?