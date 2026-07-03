Joe Freshgoods

Joe Freshgoods is a Chicago-based streetwear designer and creative director who infuses his collections with the city’s rich cultural history and everyday life. Emerging in the 2010s, he is most known for his New Balance sneaker collaborations that blend nostalgic references to pivotal pieces of Black culture with modern fashion. His work resonates deeply with collectors who value authentic regional identity and the way his designs elevate Chicago’s creative community within the broader streetwear scene.

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Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1890
Sneakers

Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 1890 Collabs Are Releasing Soon

Here's a closer look at the JFG x New Balance 1890s.

Victor Deng95 days ago
Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 2010
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How to Buy Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 2010 Collabs

The raffle for the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 2010s is live.

Victor Deng249 days ago
JFG x New Balance Abzorb 2000
Sneakers

Joe Freshgoods Unveils New Balance Abzorb 2000 Collab

The Chicago designer is releasing his New Balance Abzorb 2000 in Paris this weekend.

Victor Deng392 days ago
Joe Freshgoods New Balance 992 Aged Well
Sneakers

Joe Freshgoods' New Balances Are Only Getting Better With Age

After not liking Joe Freshgoods’ New Balances, I’m ready to admit I was wrong.

Matt Welty511 days ago
Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 'Aged Well'
Sneakers

Joe Freshgoods' 'Aged Well' New Balance 992 Releases This Month

Here's when you can buy the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 'Aged Well.'

Victor Deng522 days ago
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The Sneaker Collaborator Power Rankings

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A hand holds up a pair of Joe Freshgoods and New Balance JFG V6 "Paris Red" sneakers, set to release on 5/5/2024
Sneakers

Raffle Opens for Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 990v6 Collab

Here's how you can buy a pair.

Victor Deng717 days ago

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