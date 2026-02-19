T-Pain Says He Thought He Had to Be 'Rich' and 'White' to Buy Private Plane

T-Pain originally thought that he wasn’t “allowed” to buy a private plane before he surprised his family with one.

The R&B singer visited Juvenile and Mannie Fresh on the Wednesday (Feb. 18) episode of their Still 400 podcast and was asked about his big splurge. T-Pain surprised his family with his new personal jet last month, as seen in a vlog.

Around the three-minute, 45-second mark of the episode below, the two-time Grammy winner said “it was time” for him to make the big purchase.

“A lot of people I knew coming up got planes, and I always wanted to figure out how that was possible,” the vocalist explained. “I thought you, one, had to be

rich and two, you had to be white. So I didn't know that n***as could have planes. I didn't think we was allowed.”