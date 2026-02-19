T-Pain Says He Thought He Had to Be 'Rich' and 'White' to Buy Private Plane

T-Pain originally thought that he wasn’t “allowed” to buy a private plane before he surprised his family with one.
The R&B singer visited Juvenile and Mannie Fresh on the Wednesday (Feb. 18) episode of their Still 400 podcast and was asked about his big splurge. T-Pain surprised his family with his new personal jet last month, as seen in a vlog.
Around the three-minute, 45-second mark of the episode below, the two-time Grammy winner said “it was time” for him to make the big purchase.
“A lot of people I knew coming up got planes, and I always wanted to figure out how that was possible,” the vocalist explained. “I thought you, one, had to be
rich and two, you had to be white. So I didn't know that n***as could have planes. I didn't think we was allowed.”
T-Pain added that he first limited himself to luxury cars but believed he was “never going to have that” when admiring artists like Juvenile and Mannie in expensive rides.
“So when I came up and I went to a dealership just to just to look around, I'm like, ‘I got a little bit of money. I probably got 50 cash on me,’” he continued. “And they’re like, ‘You know, you can just you just put a down payment and and take it.’ I'm like, ‘What?’”
He later joked, “Once I learned what a lease is, I’m like, ‘It’s over for you.’”
One year before T-Pain bought his jet, he explained his refusal to take private flights and noted how expensive they are in an Instagram reel.
“To take a private jet from Atlanta, to Vegas and then back to Atlanta is $126,000,” he said in the video below. “‘Are you OK now? Do you feel like it? ‘No private jet?’ What, you’re not taking a private jet? You’re not spending all this money to go make money? Why would you do that? In what world is that smart? Then y’all will be like, ‘He’s going broke again.’”