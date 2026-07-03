Magic Johnson

Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s influence extends far beyond the basketball court, shaping sports and entertainment through his entrepreneurial ventures since 1987. After an iconic NBA career, Johnson launched Magic Johnson Enterprises to focus on investing in media, real estate, and partnerships with mainstream brands like Starbucks and TGI Fridays, targeting economic empowerment in underserved urban communities. Johnson’s pioneering role as one of the first African American owners in major sports and entertainment industries set a new standard for athlete-driven business leadership. His company’s impact lies in creating culturally significant business opportunities that bridge sports fans and urban markets, building on his legacy as a transformative figure both on and off the court.

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Magic Johnson Has Some Bad News for the Rest of the Western Conference
Sports

Magic Johnson Says the Thunder and Spurs Could Run the West for Years

Magic Johnson says the Thunder and Spurs could own the West for 5–7 years. Here’s why he thinks the rest of the NBA is already playing catch-up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
EJ Johnson at the BOOM Met Gala After Party held at BOOM on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

EJ Johnson Shades 2026 Met Gala: 'The Graveyard This Event Has Become'

The media personality and socialite called out the "awful" red carpet fashion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams71 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Magic Johnson and EJ Johnson attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Zaya Wade attends GLAAD's 40th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on October 10, 2025 in New York City
Sports

Magic Johnson's Child EJ Is Proud of Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya: 'I'm Happy That She's Happy'

Johnson says that, like Wade, they've been victim to "horrible" comments about their identity.

Jaelani Turner-Williams129 days ago
Magic Johnson smiling, wearing a gray suit and black tie, seated in a room with flowers in the background.
Sports

Magic Johnson Recalls Disclosing HIV Diagnosis to His Wife: ‘It Was the Hardest Thing’

Magic Johnson reflects on his HIV diagnosis and how faith and love helped him through.

Mark Elibert251 days ago
Magic Johnson Shares Rare Family Photo That Includes Son, EJ
Sports

Magic Johnson Shares Rare Family Photo That Includes Son, EJ

The NBA legend remarked that it was "unbelievable."

Bernadette Giacomazzo338 days ago
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Magic Johnson in a brown suit and polka dot tie, smiling during a television interview
Sports

Magic Johnson Agrees That Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Are the Magic and Larry Bird of the WNBA

In fact, the Hall of Famer and Sparks owner says Clark should reach out to Bird for advice.

Trace William Cowen770 days ago
magic johnson at an event
Sports

Magic Johnson Is Fourth Athlete to Be Declared a Billionaire, Forbes Says

The NBA legend is now worth an estimated $1.2 billion after building a financial portfolio including stakes in multiple sports teams.

Trace William Cowen991 days ago
Sports

Magic Johnson Responds to Steph Curry Calling Himself GOAT NBA Point Guard: 'Does the Numbers Say That?’

Magic Johnson listed some of his biggest achievements in response.

Joe Price1023 days ago
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Sports

Magic Johnson Praises Wife Cookie for Supporting Him After HIV Diagnosis

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and his wife received the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award on Thursday night.

Brad Callas1029 days ago
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Says Michael Jordan Told Him That Magic Johnson Is Greater PG Than Steph Curry

His Airness also used Magic's five rings compared to Steph's four to drive his point home.

Mark Elibert1059 days ago
Sports

Steph Curry Believes He’s the GOAT Point Guard: ‘It’s Me and Magic, That’s the Conversation’

The four-time NBA champion has put together an already impressive resume that includes two MVPs and nine All-Star selections.

Jose Martinez1061 days ago
Magic Johnson is pictured speaking at an event
Sports

Magic Johnson Addresses Fake Story Circulating About Donating Blood

The story appears to have stemmed from a tweet from a satire account on Twitter but was later shared as though it were true. It is indeed not real.

Trace William Cowen1424 days ago

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