Magic Johnson has offered a response to Steph Curry recently calling himself the greatest point guard in NBA history.

In an interview on CBS Sports Radio's Zach Gelb Show, Johnson was asked about Curry's comments and gave a measured response. "Well, does the numbers say that Zach?" he replied when asked about Curry's assertion. "If he got more than 5 [NBA] championships, if he got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he's the greatest is he? If he got more than, you know, number one in assists all-time in the Finals, number two in double-doubles, number one in triple-doubles... If he got more than all those things, then he's the best. But the last time I checked, he doesn't. But everybody has to decide for themselves who the best is."

The 12-time NBA All-Star achieved a lot in his career, but Curry could catch up to some of his titles. Curry currently has four NBA championship titles, has been named the NBA Finals MVP once, and the league MVP twice. Whether he'll be able to reach those landmarks, however, remains to be seen.

Last month, Curry was asked if he's the greatest point guard in NBA history in an interview on GIl's Arena. "Yes," he replied. He admitted that Magic's resumé is "ridiculous," but he still feels like he has a shot at the title of point guard GOAT. In fact, he already holds the record for most three-pointers made with 3,390, and that figure will undoubtedly continue to rise before he retires.