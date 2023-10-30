Magic Johnson Is Fourth Athlete to Be Declared a Billionaire, Forbes Says

Earvin "Magic" Johnson has been declared a billionaire by the folks at Forbes, becoming only the fourth sports star to bag that distinction.

Sunday, the publication reported that Johnson was now worth an estimated $1.2 billion after having built up a portfolio comprised largely of “joint ventures and partnerships.” Notably, Johnson also owns stakes in multiple sports teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Commanders.

Johnson joins Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods as the only athletes to have been declared billionaires by the publication. Matt Craig’s piece on Johnson’s distinction, available here, points out that the former Lakers star’s path to billionaire status differs from his contemporaries, namely due to his comparably lower earnings as a player.

In an interview with James Brown for CBS Mornings in September, Johnson discussed the importance of showing the Washington Commanders players that he intends to be "actively involved" with the organization.