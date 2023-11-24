Kevin Garnett Believes Michael Jordan is the Past, Says Fans Need to ‘Embrace This Greatness’ of Current NBA Players

Kevin Garnett wants us to look beyond NBA legends Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, and appreciate the league’s current greatness.

In a new conversation with Stephen A. Smith, KG shared his stance. "We got to get over this. Michael Jordan, Magic, they are the past. We got to embrace this new ish bro,” the former NBA player said. “We need to embrace the greatness that's before us right now. … Excuse my French, but fuck what's happened last year.”