Magic Johnson Praises Wife Cookie for Supporting Him After HIV Diagnosis

"To have Cookie’s support, it made it easier for me to tell the world," he shared. "I also had the support of Dr. Buss, the Lakers and also the NBA. Knowing that Cookie and I had our strong relationship, and also our faith too. Because Cookie and I pray. Cookie’s a prayer warrior — and I think that helped us too. God really blessed me. The medicine and the support of my beautiful wife. But also those people in the league in terms of Dr. Buss, the Lakers. They supported me then and Commissioner David Stern supported me."

Magic continued by crediting his "positive mindset and attitude" with him being able to beating the odds.

"I’ve had a positive mindset and attitude, because the only thing in life I wanted really was to be with Cookie forever, and hopefully see that we would have some grandchildren," he said.

Magic and Cookie have spent the former's post-basketball career spreading awareness about the disease with his Magic Johnson Foundation, which has allowed the pair to donate over $15 million to underserved Black and other communities of color.