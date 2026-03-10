Magic Johnson's Child EJ Is Proud of Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya: 'I'm Happy That She's Happy'

EJ Johnson, the child of NBA legend Magic Johnson, can relate to Zaya Wade, the transgender daughter of former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade.

Johnson, 33, was a guest on the Tuesday (March 10) episode of Reality With the King and spoke to host Carlos King about their childhood and relating to Zaya, 18. While EJ is queer and gender-fluid and prefers they/them pronouns (though, they say in the interview, “‘she’ is cool”), Zaya identifies as a woman and came out as transgender in 2020 when she was 12 years old. EJ, who Johnson shares with his wife, Cookie Johnson, publicly came out in 2013, three years after coming out to their family.

Around the 45-minute mark of the video below, EJ said that they’ve met Zaya twice, and has encouraged the teenager to reach out if she needed guidance.

“She went to my high school as well, so we have some similarities,” EJ said.