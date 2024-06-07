Magic Johnson Agrees That Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Are the Magic and Larry Bird of the WNBA

Magic Johnson agrees with the widely made comparisons placing him and Larry Bird up against current WNBA superstars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, who introduced the Hall of Famer on Thursday night's show as the "biggest figure in the history of L.A. sports," Johnson said he's fond of that comparison ("I like it"), adding that Reese and Clark are indeed the Magic and Larry of their league. As for whether Johnson believes he was treated "as roughly" during his own time as a rookie for the Lakers, Johnson pointed to an incident that occurred on his first day of practice at training camp as an example of similar treatment in action.

"Veterans are going to test you," he said. "If they feel that you’ve gotten more money or more publicity, they’re upset about that."

From there, Johnson spoke more specifically about today’s WNBA stars, emphasizing the importance of team unity.

'Now, Caitlin, her teammates gotta come to her defense," he said. "You can’t allow her to have to fight every battle. But we have to understand Caitlin, Angel, and [Cameron] Brink who plays for my Sparks, they make the WNBA better and they’re going to be tested by these incredible women who’ve been in the league for a long time. Caitlin is the most popular WNBA player but she’s not the best at this time, just like Larry and I were not the best when we entered the league. We became the best later on by our play. Caitlin still has to play great to become the best WNBA player."