Mack Maine

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(L-R) Mack Maine, Reginae Carter and Miley Cyrus.
Music

Reginae Carter Claims Disney Collab Fell Apart Due to Mack Maine Miley Cyrus Lyric

"Disney don’t play," Weezy's daughter said of the incident.

Trey Alston217 days ago
Mack Maine arrives at the Casadonna opening celebration where David Grutman, Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss debuted Casadonna, a Coastal Italian-inspired Restaurant and Bar in Miami's Edgewater on October 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Mack Maine Shares News of Son's Death: 'This Is a Pain I've Never Felt Before'

Isaiah, who the rapper and exec called "Zeke," was 20.

Shawn Setaro355 days ago
(L-R) Fat Joe, DMX and Mack Maine.
Music

Fat Joe’s Former Hype Man Accuses Him of Ordering Assaults on DMX and Mack Maine

The allegations have come to light as part of a $20 million lawsuit filed against the rapper by his former hype man.

Trace William Cowen393 days ago
Split image. On the left, Pleasure P in a cap and chains; on the right, Lil Wayne with sunglasses and dreadlocks.
Music

Pleasure P Says He’s Owed $28M for Co-writing Lil Wayne’s "Lollipop"

The former Pretty Ricky singer previously claimed he wrote the 2008 hit for his own album with Static Major.

Alex Ocho566 days ago
Two individuals posing separately. Left: man in a black tee, cap, and chain. Right: woman in a black corset top and trousers
Music

Mack Maine's Gross Miley Cyrus Comments Resurface After He Sides With Drake in Kendrick Lamar Beef

Mack Maine co-signing Drake's "The Heart Part 6" has disgruntled followers bringing up past comments about waiting for Miley Cyrus to turn 18.

tara mahadevan803 days ago
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Two men at an event, left wearing a black durag and chain, right in a white tee and blue cap
Music

Mack Maine Pokes Fun at TDE's Punch Over Drake's New Diss Track

The two label executives had a humorous exchange on Twitter regarding the latest development in Drake and Kendrick's beef.

Brad Callas825 days ago
Mack Maine and Lil Wayne in 2017
Music

Mack Maine Responds to Gillie da Kid’s Claim About Recent Encounter With Lil Wayne

During an interview on 'It's Tricky with Raquel Harper,' Gillie da Kid claimed Lil Wayne appeared shook when the two ran into each other at an event.

Brad Callas1527 days ago
lil-wayne-ya-dig
Music

Lil Wayne Shares Previously Unreleased Track "Ya Dig"

Lil Wayne has officially released the previously unheard banger "Ya Dig," which reportedly dates back to his 'Tha Carter III' days circa 2007/2008.

Jordan Rose1745 days ago
wayne
Music

Lil Wayne Welcomes New Young Money Signee Mellow Rackz With Chaining Moment, Mack Maine Hands Her $100K

Lil Wayne welcomed his latest Young Money signee Mellow Rackz to the label by gifting her a YM chain, while Mack Maine gave her $100,000 in cash.

Jordan Rose1768 days ago
weezy-3peat
Music

Lil Wayne Gearing Up to Release 3 Albums, Mack Maine Says

Young Money president Mack Maine revealed in a Twitter Spaces conversation that Lil Wayne is looking to drop three new albums in the near future.

tara mahadevan1789 days ago
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lil wayne carter v
Music

Mack Maine Says ‘OG’ Version of ‘Tha Carter V’ Is Dropping This Week

Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter V' went through a lot of iterations prior to its release in 2018, as the rapper originally announced it was due in 2014.

Joe Price2126 days ago
Cortez Bryant, Lil Wayne, and Mack Maine
Music

Mack Maine and Cortez Bryant Sued by Lil Wayne’s Former Lawyer for Allegedly Getting Him Fired

Attorney Ronald Sweeney has filed a defamation lawsuit against Bryant and Maine for allegedly conspiring to have him fired.

Xavier Hamilton2628 days ago
wayne
Music

Mack Maine Apologizes for 'Tha Carter V' Countdown Confusion

Young Money president Mack Maine speaks on the delay and confusion surrounding 'Tha Carter V,' which will finally actually exist this Friday.

Trace William Cowen2852 days ago
This is a photo of Lil Wayne.
Music

Lil Wayne Says There Will Be Two Versions of 'Dedication 6'

Weezy plans to give us more songs in the future.

Eric Diep3128 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Lil Wayne and Birdman Are Working on Ending Their Beef

They reportedly had a two-hour phone conversation on New Year's Eve.

Zach Frydenlund3848 days ago
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