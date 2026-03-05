Music

MGK Jokingly Says He Got ‘Mogged’ by His Daughter at the Stella McCartney Show 

Machine Gun Kelly's 16-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, appeared alongside her father on his Instagram.

Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France.
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly shared a series of photos showing him and his 16-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, and joked that he got “mogged” by her.

MGK and his daughter recently attended the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week, and the 35-year-old musician shared some photos and videos from their time together. “Got mogged by my own flesh and blood,” he joked in the caption of the post alongside a shrugging emoji and a heart on fire emoji.

For those unaware, to “mog” is to outdo someone, often in terms of physical appearance. The term originates from the original acronym AMOG, which stands for Alpha Male of Group. It has since broken containment from its incel-associated origins, alongside the “looksmaxxing” movement that involves young men engaging in practices in hopes of enhancing their physical appearance.

MGK welcomed Casie, his first daughter, with Emma Cannon in 2009. He later welcomed his second daughter with Megan Fox, his ex-fiancée, last year. Earlier this year, it was reported that the two hadn’t reconciled, but they were co-parenting their infant daughter from separate households. Fox reportedly has sole custody of their daughter, Sagq Blade. Fox also has three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Casie turned 16 last year, and to celebrate the occasion, MGK surprised her with her dream car, an Acura TLX. “What’s the number one rule?” he asked her in a clip showing her with her present. “Don’t drive like your dad,” she replied. More recently, as reported by People, MGK got a tattoo dedicated to his daughter, Saga, which he got on the back of his right hand.

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