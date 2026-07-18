Megan Fox Claps Back at Troll Who Called Her Lingerie Photos 'Embarrassing'

Key Takeaways
- Megan Fox, 40, posted a gothic lingerie photo carousel on Instagram and clapped back at a mom-shaming commenter by joking, "Which one of my exes is this."
- The shoot, styled with religious imagery and a feminist caption about Eve, drew both criticism and strong support from fans who defended her right to be "hot at any age."
- Fox's quip also subtly shaded exes Brian Austin Green and Machine Gun Kelly, with whom she shares four children and a history of public attention around her provocative posts.
Megan Fox had to clap back at a social media user who called out her age after she posted a seductive set of photos online.
Shared on Friday (July 17), the Instagram carousel shows the actor wearing a translucent bandeau bra and lace thong set while posed in suggestive-yet-quasi-religious positions, including a prayer pose.
While many of Fox's followers raved over the post, one commenter attempted to shame her by writing: "This shit is so unbelievably embarrassing for a 40 year old mom to be posting. 16 year old tumblr shit."
Rather than avoid the comment, Fox responded with a sassy reply: "Which one of my exes is this."
Fox co-parents three sons, Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whom she divorced in 2021 after 11 years of marriage and nearly 15 years together.
The actor was also in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly beginning in 2020, two years before they got engaged. The former couple split for good in late 2024 just months before the two welcomed daughter Saga Blade in March 2025.
At least one of Fox’s exes has been a fan of her tempting Instagram posts. "Stoked I have your phone number" and "Stoked we had a baby," MGK wrote beneath one of Fox’s posts in March.
Green, alternatively, told TMZ that he resists the temptation of liking his ex-wife’s posts.