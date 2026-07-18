Megan Fox Claps Back at Troll Who Called Her Lingerie Photos 'Embarrassing'

Megan Fox had to clap back at a social media user who called out her age after she posted a seductive set of photos online.

Shared on Friday (July 17), the Instagram carousel shows the actor wearing a translucent bandeau bra and lace thong set while posed in suggestive-yet-quasi-religious positions, including a prayer pose.

While many of Fox's followers raved over the post, one commenter attempted to shame her by writing: "This shit is so unbelievably embarrassing for a 40 year old mom to be posting. 16 year old tumblr shit."

Rather than avoid the comment, Fox responded with a sassy reply: "Which one of my exes is this."