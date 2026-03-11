MGK Says He’s 'Stoked We Had a Baby' Under Megan Fox's New Photos

Machine Gun Kelly had another playful reaction to Megan Fox's latest Instagram post, telling the actress how happy he is they had a child together after she shared a series of striking photos online.
Fox posted a set of images showing herself posing on the floor in a black outfit and sunglasses, paired with the caption: "love was the most savage monster of all." The photos drew thousands of likes and comments.
MGK also who left a short but attention-grabbing comment under the post.
"Stoked we had a baby," he wrote.
The compliment came after the rapper also commented under a set of photos showing Fox wearing a black T-shirt, a thong, knee-high stockings, and towering platform heels along with accessories.
In that post, MGK wrote, "Stoked i have your phone number."
Despite the playful online interactions, the former couple is not back together.
Reports indicate that Fox and MGK are focusing on co-parenting their infant daughter, Sage Blade, who was born in March. The celebs also reportedly maintain separate homes while working together to raise the child.
Fox is said to have primary custody of Sage. The actress also shares three sons with her former husband, actor Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.
Even after their breakup, Fox and MGK have been seen together multiple times in recent months. Sources previously said the rapper frequently visits Fox and spends time with their daughter, though the nature of their relationship remains unclear.
Fox and MGK first began dating in 2020, and their romance quickly became one of Hollywood's most talked-about. They eventually became engaged but later called things off.