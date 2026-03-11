Music

MGK Says He’s 'Stoked We Had a Baby' Under Megan Fox's New Photos

MGK and Megan Fox are co-parenting their daughter, Sage Blade, after they split.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pose together. Megan wears a strapless dress, and MGK dons a pink floral suit.
Image via Gilbert Flores/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly had another playful reaction to Megan Fox's latest Instagram post, telling the actress how happy he is they had a child together after she shared a series of striking photos online.

Fox posted a set of images showing herself posing on the floor in a black outfit and sunglasses, paired with the caption: "love was the most savage monster of all." The photos drew thousands of likes and comments.

MGK also who left a short but attention-grabbing comment under the post.

"Stoked we had a baby," he wrote.

The compliment came after the rapper also commented under a set of photos showing Fox wearing a black T-shirt, a thong, knee-high stockings, and towering platform heels along with accessories.

In that post, MGK wrote, "Stoked i have your phone number."

Despite the playful online interactions, the former couple is not back together.

Reports indicate that Fox and MGK are focusing on co-parenting their infant daughter, Sage Blade, who was born in March. The celebs also reportedly maintain separate homes while working together to raise the child.

Fox is said to have primary custody of Sage. The actress also shares three sons with her former husband, actor Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

Even after their breakup, Fox and MGK have been seen together multiple times in recent months. Sources previously said the rapper frequently visits Fox and spends time with their daughter, though the nature of their relationship remains unclear.

Fox and MGK first began dating in 2020, and their romance quickly became one of Hollywood's most talked-about. They eventually became engaged but later called things off.

Related Stories

Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

MGK Jokingly Says He Got ‘Mogged’ by His Daughter at the Stella McCartney Show 

Machine Gun Kelly's 16-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, appeared alongside her father on his Instagram.

Joe Price197 days ago
A vinyl record cover featuring a person in a red jacket with "Lost Americana" on the back, set against a clear blue sky.
Music

mgk "lost americana" Platinum Metallic Vinyl: How to Buy

The rapper's latest album is available now in an exclusive platinum metallic vinyl edition on Complex.

Complex Staff252 days ago
mgk performing on stage with a guitar, wearing a studded leather jacket, and singing into a microphone.
Music

mgk Jokes He's Like F1 Driver in the Bedroom: 'It Takes Me a Long Time to Get to the Finish Line'

"I’m not much far off from an F1 racer when I’m in the bedroom," MGK told fans in Vegas.

Trace William Cowen298 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App