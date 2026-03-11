MGK Says He’s 'Stoked We Had a Baby' Under Megan Fox's New Photos

Machine Gun Kelly had another playful reaction to Megan Fox's latest Instagram post, telling the actress how happy he is they had a child together after she shared a series of striking photos online.

Fox posted a set of images showing herself posing on the floor in a black outfit and sunglasses, paired with the caption: "love was the most savage monster of all." The photos drew thousands of likes and comments.

MGK also who left a short but attention-grabbing comment under the post.

"Stoked we had a baby," he wrote.