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Just in case you didn't know, Jakes has been a bad man for a while now. Many of you know him as the leader of the H.E.N.C.H crew, which is a label and a night that features some of the finest in the dubstep sound. Not just a home to his own material, he's released material from Komonazmuk, Eddie K, Lost, MRK1, and many others in the scene. Over the years he's consistently kept it pushing, and while his name might not be in the bright lights, real heads know.
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Actor Ian Somerhalder speaks onstage during the 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'The Originals' panel as part of The CW 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa on January 11, 2015 in Pasadena, California.
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Ian Somerhalder Says Fraud Put Him and Nikki Reed in an 8-Figure ‘Hole’

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Holly Riordan78 days ago
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Harold Perrineau Says a ‘Lost’ Costar Won't Speak to Him After Infamous Death Scene

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Holly Riordan79 days ago
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Lil Jon Confirms Death of Son Young Slade After His Body Was Found in Pond: ‘Heartbroken’

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Kanye’s ‘Don’t Die’ Lyric Comforts Stranded Skier Stuck in California Mountains Overnight

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Pop Culture

'Lost' Showrunners Address Allegations of Racism and 'Relentlessly Cruel' Writers Room

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Life

Hiker Lost for 24 Hours Didn't Respond to Rescuers' Calls Because It Was Unknown Number

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Jose Martinez1726 days ago
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California Woman's Wallet Returned 46 Years After She Lost It

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Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1868 days ago
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Joshua Espinoza2047 days ago
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Gavin Evans2250 days ago
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