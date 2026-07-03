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All the best shows and series on Hulu right now. Some of the top Hulu show picks include 'Little Demon, 'The Patient', 'Tell Me Lies', and more.Nate Houston
Lost dropped the biggest album of his career with Heritage. Plus: other major Quebec rap releases in 2023 so far.Christophe Jbeili
Pop Culture
Marvel’s Evangeline Lilly Attends D.C. Anti-Vax Rally, Faces Criticism for Comments on Vaccine Mandate
Lilly, who was previously criticized over similarly aligned remarks earlier in the global pandemic, said she attended a D.C. protest against mandates.Trace William Cowen
Just in case you didn't know, Jakes has been a bad man for a while now. Many of you know him as the leader of the H.E.N.C.H crew, which is a label and a night that features some of the finest in the dubstep sound. Not just a home to his own material, he's released material from Komonazmuk, Eddie K, Lost, MRK1, and many others in the scene. Over the years he's consistently kept it pushing, and while his name might not be in the bright lights, real heads know.khrisd