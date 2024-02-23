Ken Leung Thought He Was Auditioning For James Cameron’s ‘Avatar' But Wound Up in ‘The Last Airbender’

Ken Leung was surprised to learn he landed a role in Netflix’s The Last Airbender.

According to Deadline, auditions for the live-action series were extremely clandestine, with the streaming platform even writing fake scenes for auditions.

The Lost actor spoke with the outlet, describing how he wasn’t familiar with the original animated version of the series and that he thought he was auditioning for James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

“I didn’t know the original at all,” Leung said. “First of all, the audition, you couldn’t tell it was for Avatar. So it was kind of disguised as a different project. And when I first heard it was for Avatar, I thought I was gonna be blue.