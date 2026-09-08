Christophe Jbeili
Latest Stories
New In Rap Queb: Lost is Quebec's Biggest Rapper Right Now
Lost dropped the biggest album of his career with Heritage. Plus: other major Quebec rap releases in 2023 so far.
What's New In Rap Queb: Planet Giza Drop Album 'Ready When You Are'
For this month's What's New in Rap Queb column, Complex Canada sat down with Tony Stone and Rami.B to talk about Planet Giza’s new album 'Ready When You Are.'
What's New in Rap Queb: 20Some, D-Track, and Roi Heenok Speaks
What's New In Rap Queb this month: new projects from 20Some, D-Track, and Greg Beaudin. Also, Roi Heenok speaks in a fiery interview with Rapolitick
This Month In Rap Queb: JRed the Doctor, Rowjay, Sam Aether
A monthly recap of all the hottest rap releases coming from La Belle Province. This month: JRed the Doctor, Rowjay, Sam Aether, Quadracup, and Mehdi Maizi.
The Best in Rap Queb for 2022
Here’s what Quebec hip-hop had to offer in 2022, from albums, to singles, to producer projects, and concerts that hit La Belle Province throughout the year.