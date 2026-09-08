Christophe Jbeili Portrait

Christophe Jbeili

Joined December 2022 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

New In Rap Queb: Lost is Quebec's Biggest Rapper Right Now

Lost dropped the biggest album of his career with Heritage. Plus: other major Quebec rap releases in 2023 so far.

Christophe Jbeili1193 days ago
Planet Giza Montreal photo

What's New In Rap Queb: Planet Giza Drop Album 'Ready When You Are'

For this month's What's New in Rap Queb column, Complex Canada sat down with Tony Stone and Rami.B to talk about Planet Giza’s new album 'Ready When You Are.'

Christophe Jbeili1254 days ago
quebec rapper 20some solo project

What's New in Rap Queb: 20Some, D-Track, and Roi Heenok Speaks

What's New In Rap Queb this month: new projects from 20Some, D-Track, and Greg Beaudin. Also, Roi Heenok speaks in a fiery interview with Rapolitick

Christophe Jbeili1281 days ago
jred the doctor is packman

This Month In Rap Queb: JRed the Doctor, Rowjay, Sam Aether

A monthly recap of all the hottest rap releases coming from La Belle Province. This month: JRed the Doctor, Rowjay, Sam Aether, Quadracup, and Mehdi Maizi.

Christophe Jbeili1325 days ago
Best Rap Queb of 2022 by Samuel Iannicelli

The Best in Rap Queb for 2022

Here’s what Quebec hip-hop had to offer in 2022, from albums, to singles, to producer projects, and concerts that hit La Belle Province throughout the year.

Christophe Jbeili1371 days ago
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