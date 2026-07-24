Lil Tay

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Plaqueboymax, Dababy and Lil Tjay
Music

All the New Hip-Hop Music Dropping This Week: PlaqueBoyMax, Lil Tjay, DaBaby, and More

Vince Staples, JPEGMAFIA, NAV, Quavo, and more lead a packed week of new hip-hop singles.

Andrew White89 days ago
Lil Tay with long pink hair takes a mirror selfie, wearing a black top.
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Declares OnlyFans Model 'One of the Hardest Jobs,' Takes Aim at Critics' 'Willful Ignorance'

"If it were actually easy, everyone would be doing it successfully," Tay said.

Trace William Cowen193 days ago
Piper Rockelle has said that a potential collab could be coming with lil Tay.
Pop Culture

Piper Rockelle Says She Made More on OnlyFans Than Years on YouTube as Lil Tay Collab Looms

Piper Rockelle has lifted the lid on her social media earnings, claiming that she made more on OnlyFans in one week than on her YouTube channel.

Maggie Ekberg203 days ago
(L) Sophie Rain poses for a portrait on August 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Lil Tay via Instagram.
Pop Culture

Sophie Rain Doesn't Believe Lil Tay Made $15 Million in Two Weeks on OnlyFans

Rain previously accused Tay of manufacturing drama for clout.

Kris Seavers326 days ago
Advertisement
A woman with blonde hair wearing an orange outfit poses in front of a blue and orange sports car.
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Encourages Women to ‘Drop a Link’ Instead of Higher Education After Joining OnlyFans

Lil Tay says all women should "drop a link” after joining OnlyFans.

Mark Elibert346 days ago
Sophie Rain has shut down recent Lil Tay drama, with a 'Career Ending' response.
Pop Culture

Sophie Rain Shuts Down Lil Tay Drama With Brutal 'Career-Ending' Response

She’s not here for drama—especially when it’s 'stuck in 2018.'

Eli Lippman350 days ago
Lil Tay in a blue shirt outdoors, gesturing, with text overlay. OnlyFans star Sophie Rain with long dark hair in a black top, smiling outdoors.
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Challenges Sophie Rain to $60 Million Boxing Match: ‘I’m Gonna Beat the Brakes Off of You'

Tay, who recently joined OnlyFans, is seemingly upset that Rain's Bop House collective claimed she attended auditions to join them.

Alex Ocho350 days ago
Sophie Rain has offered some sisterly advice to Lil Tay after she started an OnlyFans, reportedly raking in over $1m.
Pop Culture

Sophie Rain Offers Advice to Lil Tay After Starting OnlyFans and Making $1 Million

Sophie Rain has offered some sisterly advice to Lil Tay after she started an OnlyFans, reportedly raking in over $1m.

Eli Lippman356 days ago
Lil Tay with pink hair in a white dress leans against a vintage convertible under a clear blue sky.
Music

Lil Tay Drops New Single ‘Stuck in July’ After Teasing OnlyFans Content

The newly 18-year-old online personality claimed to have generated over a million dollars in three hours on the adult content platform.

Alex Ocho357 days ago
Advertisement
Left: Lil Tay wears a white dress. Right: OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue wearing a colorful dress.
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Teases OnlyFans Collab With Bonnie Blue After Claiming She Made $1 Million in 3 Hours

Tay says she filmed a bunch of content on the night of her 18th birthday.

Alex Ocho358 days ago
Lil Tay
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Says She Made Over $1 Million in Her First Three Hours on OnlyFans

The social media star turned 18 just days ago.

tara mahadevan358 days ago
Lil Tay
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Posts OnlyFans Link, Says All Content Was Filmed After She Turned 18

She claims multiple adult content companies reached out with contract offers.

Trey Alston359 days ago
Lil Tay and Bhad Bhabie
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Goes Off on Bhad Bhabie for Laughing at Her: ‘Twig… With a Bunch of Botched Surgery’

Bhabie previously accused Tay and Woah Vicky of calling her friend a racial slur, leading to a physical altercation.

Trey Alston514 days ago
Advertisement
Lil Tay's social media accounts share concerning message.
Pop Culture

Lil Tay's Account Posts Concerning Messages, Claims There Is 'Devastating News' About Internet Personality: ‘Pray’

On Instagram Stories, the rapper and influencer's account claimed to have "devastating news" regarding the 17-year-old.

Jaelani Turner-Williams685 days ago
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Reflects on Death Hoax, Denies She's Been Exploited by Brother

The teen made headlines this summer when her return to the public eye was marked by a death hoax.

tara mahadevan988 days ago
Pop Culture

Woah Vicky Talks Lil Tay’s Return, Says She Initially Thought She Was AI Because ‘She Look So Pretty’

Woah Vicky has expressed she wants to collaborate with Lil Tay on music.

tara mahadevan1029 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App