Lil Tjay

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Jack Doherty, 6ix9ine, and Lil Tjay
Pop Culture

6ix9ine Trolls Lil Tjay for Getting Slapped by Jack Doherty on Livestream

Tekashi posted a slow-mo vid of the situation.

Trey Alston22 days ago
Lil Tjay in a hoodie and cap is performing on stage, with a smoky, colorful background.
Music

Lil Tjay Recalls Waking Up From Coma After 2022 Shooting: ‘I Didn’t Know What Happened’

The Bronx rapper opened up about the confusion and life-changing perspective he gained after surviving a 2022 shooting.

Mark Elibert76 days ago
Split image of Lil Tjay and Real Boston Richey.
Music

Lil Tjay Mentions Real Boston Richey on New Diss Track "Go Tati"

The song comes after Boston Richey's ex Tatiana Chanell accused him of abuse and kidnapping.

Jose Martinez82 days ago
Rapper Lil Tjay in a black jacket and tie poses at an event with a backdrop displaying his name.
Music

Lil Tjay Calls Out Streamers to React to His New Album

The Bronx rapper leans on DDG, Plaqueboymax, and N3on for reaction videos to his independent album ‘They Just Ain’t You.’

Mark Elibert83 days ago
Splt image. Left: Lil Tjay. Right: Offset.
Music

Lil Tjay Says He Has ‘No Beef’ With Offset After Casino Shooting

Tjay is shifting attention to his upcoming album while addressing questions about his beef with the Migos alum. Tjay's attorney previously denied any involvement in the shooting.

Alex Ocho89 days ago
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Lil Tjay and Offset
Music

Lil Tjay on Offset Shooting: 'I’m Just as Confused As Everyone Else'

Tjay previously called Offset a "rat."

Trey Alston94 days ago
Dez Bryant and Offset smiling in separate photos. Bryant wears a black cap and shirt; Offset sports a colorful cap and red jacket.
Sports

Dez Bryant Says Offset Contacted Him Hours Before He Was Shot

The former NFL player also alleged that Offset never paid him the $8,000 he owed him.

Joe Price111 days ago
Offset wearing a cap on the left, and Lil Tjay man braids on the right in a mugshot.
Music

Offset Casino Shooting: Police Claim Lil Tjay 'Directed' His Associates to 'Start Fight'

Offset was shot outside of a casino in Florida.

Alex Ocho111 days ago
Lil Tjay in a suit and Offset in a red jacket and cap, both posing at separate events.
Music

Lil Tjay Denies Shooting 'Rat' Offset, Says He'll 'Smack the Sh*t Out of' the Rapper

Speaking with reporters after he was released from jail, he denied that he shot anyone in the incident that left Offset hospitalized.

Joe Price111 days ago
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Offset performing on stage wearing sunglasses and a denim jacket, holding a microphone against a red-lit background.
Music

Offset 'Stable and Being Closely Monitored' After Florida Shooting: What to Know

The shooting is said to have occurred outside a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.

Trace William Cowen111 days ago
Offset and LilTjay
Music

Lil Tjay Arrested, Lawyer Says He Wasn't Involved in Shooting That Injured Offset [UPDATE]

Lil Tjay's lawyer took to social media to defend her client, saying he has not been charged in the Offset shooting and calling the rumors “baseless.”

Alex Ocho112 days ago
6ix9ine x Lil Tjay split image
Music

6ix9ine Trolls Lil Tjay Over 2022 Chipotle Shooting: ‘He Almost Lost His Life for a Burrito’

6ix9ine also claimed Lil Tjay tried dragging him into his Kai Cenat beef. 

Joshua Espinoza291 days ago
Lil Tjay.
Pop Culture

Lil Tjay Threatens to Slap Streamers Ray and Tota Over Clip Calling Him 'An Opp'

This isn't the first time the rapper has gotten into a beef with a streamer.

Joe Price304 days ago
Bobbi Althoff
Pop Culture

Bobbi Althoff Reflects on Thinking Her Mother Was a ‘Hoe’: 'I Judged [Her] a Lot'

She told Lil Tjay that she may end up with multiple baby daddies, just like mom.

Trey Alston367 days ago
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Split image. Left: Offset with dreadlocks, sunglasses and a black jacket. Right: Lil Tjay with braids, red sunglasses, and a white jacket.
Music

Offset Challenges Lil Tjay to a Fight Amid Escalating Feud: ‘Let’s Hit on Live'

In January, Tjay accused Offset of owing him $10,000 and alleged he has a gambling addiction.

Alex Ocho503 days ago
A man wearing a pink beanie and a sweater, with a gold chain, stands against a dark background, illuminated by pink and blue lights.
Music

Lil Tjay Drops 'No Smoking' Merch Amid Plaqueboymax Lawsuit Threat

Max recently dropped a diss response to Fivio Foreign.

Mark Elibert556 days ago

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