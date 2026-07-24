Lil Keed

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(L-R) Young Thug and Lil Keed.
Music

Young Thug Still in Disbelief Over Lil Keed's Death: 'Dam Boi'

Keed passed away in May 2022, just days after Thugger was arrested on RICO charges.

tara mahadevan146 days ago
21 Savage
Music

21 Savage Flips R. Kelly’s "I Wish," Pays Tribute to Young Dolph, Takeoff, and More

21 dropped off his new album, 'What Happened to the Streets?' on Friday.

tara mahadevan229 days ago
Lil Gotit is pictured at an event in 2020
Music

Lil Gotit Says There’s ‘No Civil War’ at YSL, Urges Against Showing ‘Fake Love’ for Lil Keed

Gotit shared a number of Instagram updates during which he spoke at length about a recent "civil war" remark and advised against posting about his late brother.

Trace William Cowen1294 days ago
Gunna is seen on the red carpet of the Gala
Music

Gunna Remembers YSL Artist Lil Keed and Says He Misses His ‘Twin,’ Lil Gotit Seemingly Responds

On Tuesday, Gunna returned to Instagram for the first time since his release. He also shared an update to Twitter in remembrance of the late Lil Keed.

Trace William Cowen1295 days ago
Lil Keed is pictured at an event
Music

Lil Keed’s Cause of Death Announced Following Tragic 2022 Death

Lil Keed, 24, died suddenly in May of last year. Rae Sremmurd, Cole Bennett, Trippie Redd, and more were quick to mourn the YSL Records artist's tragic death.

Trace William Cowen1302 days ago
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Roddy Ricch performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT
Music

Roddy Ricch Pays Homage to Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle, and More at Something in the Water Festival

On the day of his Something in the Water festival performance, Roddy Ricch also revealed he's got an EP coming imminently titled 'The Big 3.'

Joshua Espinoza1501 days ago
Lil Keed in a backstage photo from 2019
Music

Lil Keed Laid to Rest in Atlanta Funeral Service

Following his untimely death earlier this month, Young Stoner Life Records rapper Lil Keed was laid to rest in a funeral service attended by friends and family.

Joe Price1526 days ago
Best New Music This Week: Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, Quavo, Takeoff
Music

Best New Music This Week: Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, Quavo, Takeoff, and More

Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Quavo, Takeoff, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, Lil Gnar, Harry Styles, Dreezy, Hit-Boy, Symba, and more.

Jessica Mckinney1531 days ago
Lil Keed attends Young Stoner Life Meet & Greet
Music

Lil Keed Reportedly Complained of Severe Stomach Pain Prior to His Death

As the rap world mourns the death of Atlanta rapper Lil Keed, more information has emerged about what transpired in the days leading up to his death.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1534 days ago
Lil Need photographed in July 2021
Music

Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, Westside Gunn, More Pay Tribute to Lil Keed

While his death was first announced by his brother and fellow MC Lil Gotit, others have been taking to social media to pay tribute to Lil Keed.

Brenton Blanchet1537 days ago
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Press photo of rapper Lil Keed
Music

Lil Keed Has Died at 24

Rapper Lil Keed has died at age 24. His brother Lil Gotit shared the tragic news: "Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries."

edwinortiz1537 days ago
Gunna, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin at an Atlanta screening of 'Uncut Gems'
Music

Metro Boomin Supports YSL Amid Indictment, Young Thug and Gunna Arrests: ‘YSL Is Not a Gang and Never Been a Gang'

In a series of tweets shared on Thursday, producer Metro Boomin showed support for Young Thug and Gunna amid the 56-count YSL Records indictment.

Joe Price1539 days ago
Lil Gotit's new project 'The Cheater'
Music

Lil Gotit Drops New Project 'The Cheater' f/ Lil Keed, Ty Dolla Sign, and More

Nearly a year after the release of his last full-length offering, 2021's 'Top Chef Gotit,' Lil Gotit returns with his new project, 'The Cheater.'

Brad Callas1547 days ago
hbd-kodak
Music

Kodak Black Celebrates His Birthday by Dropping 4-Track 'Happy Birthday Kodak' Project

Kodak brought in his birthday by sharing a new project that’s titled 'Happy Birthday Kodak.' It features Jacquees, Yo Gotti, Lil Keed, and Rylo Rodriguez​.

Abel Shifferaw1874 days ago

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