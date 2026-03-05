Young Thug Still in Disbelief Over Lil Keed's Death: 'Dam Boi'

Young Thug has taken a moment to reflect on the death of Lil Keed, who passed away just days after Thugger was arrested on RICO charges in 2022.
On Wednesday afternoon (March 4), Thug took to X to share his disbelief that Reed, who was signed to Thugger’s Young Stoner Life label, was no longer living.
"Dam boi this n***a Keed really dead." Thugger wrote. He also reposted a reply from a fan, who shared some of Keed’s credentials for anyone who was unaware.
"He was known for songs like 'Nameless' and his work with Young Thug’s YSL label. Many people felt he still had a lot of potential ahead of him. His music and influence are still remembered by fans," the fan wrote.
Lil Keed died of natural causes stemming from eosinophilia on May 12, 2022. The 24-year-old was hospitalized after complaining of stomach and back pains; he subsequently had a seizure and passed away.
Lil Keed was a fixture in the Atlanta rap scene and gained mainstream success through a catalog that included Keed Talk to ‘Em, A-Team — a collaborative project with Lil Gotit, Zaytoven, and Lil Yachty — and his Trapped on Cleveland series. He also played a notable role in Young Thug building up YSL Records, with Keed appearing on both Slime Language and Slime Language 2.
Thug was arrested on May 9, 2022 for a 56-count RICO case against YSL, just days after Keed died. Thugger — who was among 28 people charged in the case — remained incarcerated for over 18 months. He later accepted a plea deal and was released from jail in October 2024.
In the days following Keed’s death, his brother, Gotit, shared that he spoke with Young Thug about Keed.
"Talked to @thuggerthugger1 yesterday," Gotit wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "Keed u fucked him up with this one but we know you guarding him through these times and make sure he gone be alright. We da proud family can’t nothing stop us."