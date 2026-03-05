Young Thug Still in Disbelief Over Lil Keed's Death: 'Dam Boi'

Young Thug has taken a moment to reflect on the death of Lil Keed, who passed away just days after Thugger was arrested on RICO charges in 2022.

On Wednesday afternoon (March 4), Thug took to X to share his disbelief that Reed, who was signed to Thugger’s Young Stoner Life label, was no longer living.

"Dam boi this n***a Keed really dead." Thugger wrote. He also reposted a reply from a fan, who shared some of Keed’s credentials for anyone who was unaware.

"He was known for songs like 'Nameless' and his work with Young Thug’s YSL label. Many people felt he still had a lot of potential ahead of him. His music and influence are still remembered by fans," the fan wrote.