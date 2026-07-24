Featured
Featuring songs from Young Thug, Earl Sweatshirt, 21 Savage, Vince Staples, and more, here is this week's best new music.Brad Callas
ILoveMakonnen is quietly one of the most fascinating artists in rap, and a growing mythology is surrounding him.Eric Skelton
Lil Peep's family, friends, and creative partners worked tirelessly to execute his posthumous 'Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2' album.Grant Rindner
We break down who you need to know that's making a name for themselves on the troubled streaming site.Charles Holmes