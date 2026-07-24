Lil Peep

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Lil Peep is seen in a still from a 2015 music video
Music

Lil Peep’s 2015 EP ‘Feelz’ Hits Streaming Services, Video for Title Track Released

The latest Lil Peep project to get a posthumous re-release is an EP originally released in 2015, 'Feelz.' A video for the title track also released on Friday.

Trace William Cowen1530 days ago
Lil Peep is pictured at a fashion show
Music

Lil Peep Management Team to Face Trial in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Late Artist’s Mother

A court hearing this week saw a Los Angeles judge upholding many of the mother's claims in connection with the 2017 death of the 'Hellboy' artist.

Trace William Cowen1622 days ago
Lil Peep is seen performing for fans
Music

Lawyers for Lil Peep’s Mother Say Evidence Shows ‘Dangerous’ Tour Management Contributed to Artist’s Death

Lil Peep's mother previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against First Access Entertainment and others over the 2017 accidental drug overdose of the artist.

Trace William Cowen1629 days ago
Lil Xan performing at Billboard Hot 100 Festival
Music

Lil Xan Details How Rapper Stat Quo Enabled Drug Addiction While Working as His Manager

In an Instagram Live session, Lil Xan claimed his former manager Stat Quo supplied him with drugs while he was on tour at the height of his addiction.

tara mahadevan1671 days ago
The cover art for a new Lil Peep EP is shown.
Music

Lil Peep and Harry Fraud's ‘High Fashion’ EP Released

Ahead of the release of the new project, producer Harry Fraud shared screenshots of text messages between himself and Lil Peep from early 2017.

Trace William Cowen1698 days ago
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Lil Peep in 2017
Music

Lil Peep's Mom Claims His Record Label Is Refusing to Pay $4 Million Owed to Estate

Lil Peep's mother, Liza Womack, claims her late son’s record label is refusing to pay $4 million owed to the late rapper's estate, 'Rolling Stone' reports.

Brad Callas1764 days ago
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Music

Lawsuit Filed Over Lil Peep and XXXTentacion's Posthumous Collab "Falling Down"

The collab, released in September 2018, became a posthumous Billboard Hot 100 hit for the late artists and was later remixed by Travis Barker.

Trace William Cowen1771 days ago
mac-miller
Pop Culture

Mac Miller's Brother Appears to Slam Upcoming Machine Gun Kelly-Starring Film 'Good News'

Mac Miller's brother appears to be unhappy with the title of MGK's upcoming film, 'Good News,' which bears the same title as Miller's first posthumous single.

tara mahadevan1853 days ago
Lil Peep
Music

Lil Peep’s Mother Says She Wants ‘Justice’ for Late Son With Ongoing Wrongful Death Suit

Liza Womack opened up about her ongoing legal battle, after filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Lil Peep's managers all the way back in 2019

Joe Price1896 days ago
lil peep merch
Music

Lil Peep's Estate Releases 'Rockstar' Clothing Collection

Lil Peep's estate has released the "Rockstar" line, which features a work jacket, flared pants, and a crossbody bag, all of which are made from vegan leather.

tara mahadevan2095 days ago
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lil peep
Music

Lil Peep's Acclaimed 2016 Mixtape 'Hellboy' Is Now Available on Streaming Services

The mixtape, a fan favorite and a widely critically acclaimed entry in Peep's catalog, was originally released in 2016. The project has now been newly mastered.

Trace William Cowen2132 days ago
peep
Music

Lil Peep's 2016 'Crybaby' Mixtape Hits Streaming Services on Fourth Anniversary

Peep's fourth tape, a fan favorite, makes a surprise appearance on all major streaming services to mark the fourth anniversary of its release.

Trace William Cowen2239 days ago
peep
Music

Lil Peep Estate Releasing New Merch Line Benefiting Greenpeace

The collection launches Friday in collaboration with Rose in Good Faith.

Trace William Cowen2350 days ago
Smokepurpp
Music

Smokepurpp Explains Why He Scrapped His Collab With Kanye West

The rapper also opened up about his decision to go to rehab following Lil Peep's death.

Joshua Espinoza2390 days ago
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Lil Peep 'Everybody's Everything'
Music

Stream Lil Peep’s Second Posthumous Album ‘Everybody’s Everything’

Featuring Rich the Kid, Lil Tracy, ILOVEMAKONNEN, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2448 days ago
Lil Peep
Music

New Lil Peep Album 'Everybody's Everything' Is Coming Later This Month

Following the release of his 'Goth Angel Sinner' EP this week, Lil Peep's second posthumous album is scheduled to arrive later this month.

Joe Price2461 days ago

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