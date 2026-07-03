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A fluffy brown dog with curly fur and a black collar, sitting indoors and looking directly at the camera.
Life

Woman Arrested at Las Vegas Airport After Allegedly Abandoning 'Sweet' Dog at JetBlue Ticket Counter

“This sweet boy is incredible,” a local animal rescue organization said of the dog, now named JetBlue as a nod to the incident.

Trace William Cowen148 days ago
Buffalo Bills Star Dion Dawkins Says JetBlue Employees Stole Rolex, Jewelry from Luggage
Sports

Dion Dawkins Accuses JetBlue Employees of Stealing Rolex Watches From Fiancée’s Luggage

The Bills Pro Bowler says a $10K first-class family trip turned into a nightmare after jewelry, including Rolex watches, allegedly vanished from checked luggage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
JetBlue plane
Life

JetBlue Plane and U.S. Military Aircraft Almost Collide Over Venezuela in 'Outrageous' Incident

There was a near miss between a JetBlue plane and a U.S. Air Force jet over Venezuela, reports say.

Jessica Mcbride214 days ago
JetBlue
Life

Man Charged for Allegedly Spanking Male Flight Attendant’s Butt, Exposing Himself on Flight

The man was indicted on one count of abusive sexual contact.

tara mahadevan438 days ago
Life

74-Year-Old Woman Sues Jetblue for Alleged Assault That Culminated in Black Eye and Bruises

The British grandmother alleges that she was assaulted by the cabin crew in a scuffle that began over a cup of tea.

Alex Ocho902 days ago
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Sports

Man Suing Mike Tyson for $450,000 Over Airplane Punch, Lawyer Insists It’s a ‘Shakedown’

Melvin Townsend was punched by Tyson during an incident on a flight from San Francisco to Florida last year.

Joe Price960 days ago
Life

Video Shows JetBlue Plane Tilted Skyward While Unloading Passengers at JFK Airport

JetBlue claims the bizarre situation happened because of a shift in weight on the aircraft

Brad Callas998 days ago
JetBlue Airlines
Life

Man Charged After Holding Razor Blade to Passenger’s Throat on Flight

A Utah man is facing federal charges after allegedly assaulting another passenger with a razor blade on a a New York City-to-Salt Lake City JetBlue flight.

Brad Callas1330 days ago
JetBlue airliner flies over Spirit Airlines jet.
Life

JetBlue Reaches Agreement to Buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 Billion

JetBlue has agreed to acquire Spirit Airlines for a reported $3.8 billion in a merger that will now await approval from antitrust regulators.

Jose Martinez1450 days ago
Mike Tyson attends the Mike Tyson Cares & We 2 Matter Fundraiser
Sports

Mike Tyson Breaks His Silence on Video of Fight With Airplane Passenger

In the latest episode of his 'Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson' podcast, the boxer addressed his filmed altercation with a passenger on a JetBlue flight in April.

Brad Callas1517 days ago
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Photo of a JetBlue plane from the outside.
Life

Drunk JetBlue Pilot Removed Before Takeoff, Blood Alcohol Content Was Over 4 Times Legal Limit to Fly

A JetBlue pilot was removed the cockpit shortly before takeoff after he reportedly seemed drunk. A test of his BAC later confirmed that to be true.

Jose Martinez1598 days ago
quincy gets assaulted by pilot
Pop Culture

Quincy Claims JetBlue Pilot 'Put His Hands' on Him Following Argument Over Bag

Quincy took to social media to share an experience he had with JetBlue in which a pilot allegedly "put his hands on" him following a disagreement over a bag.

Jordan Rose1600 days ago
Dennis Rodman speaks onstage at Mike Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Sports

Dennis Rodman Allegedly Refuses Multiple Requests to Wear Mask on JetBlue Flight, Resulting in Police Encounter

Dennis Rodman was greeted by police when he touched down in Fort Lauderdale on Monday after refusing to wear a mask aboard his JetBlue flight from L.A.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1670 days ago
jamaica attendant
Life

JetBlue Flight Attendant Refutes Rumors That She Disappeared in Jamaica: ‘I Was Never Missing, Nor Was I Kidnapped’

Jamaican authorities also issued a statement saying the American flight attendant who tested positive for COVID upon arriving on the island wasn't kidnapped.

tara mahadevan1977 days ago
jetblue
Life

Man Who Spewed Racial Slurs on a JetBlue Flight Banned from Airline

A man was banned from JetBlue after he was caught on video spewing racial slurs to a woman on a flight from Jamaica to New York City.

Jordan Rose2093 days ago
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Passengers departing on a JetBlue Airways flight to New York walk up a ramp.
Life

JetBlue Will Soon Require Passengers Wear Face Coverings During Flights

JetBlue becomes the first U.S. airline to implement the policy.

Jose Martinez2271 days ago
jetblue
Life

JetBlue Passenger on Flight to Florida Tested Positive for Coronavirus Before Boarding

A passenger on a JetBlue flight to Florida from New York tested positive for coronavirus, and he found out just before the plane departed.

Joe Price2318 days ago
jetblue drugging crew
Life

JetBlue Pilots Accused of Drugging, Raping Female Crew Members in Lawsuit

Two JetBlue pilots have been accused of drugging three unidentified flight attendants during a layover in Puerto Rico.

Jose Martinez2675 days ago

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