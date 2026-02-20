Woman Arrested at Las Vegas Airport After Allegedly Abandoning 'Sweet' Dog at JetBlue Ticket Counter

A woman was arrested at a Las Vegas airport and booked on two charges after allegedly abandoning her dog at a JetBlue ticket counter. In footage shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the woman, whose face is blurred, is seen conversing with an agent at a ticket counter at Harry Reid International Airport on Feb. 2. She’s then seen taking her bags and walking away, appearing to leave the dog, since confirmed to be a two-year-old male goldendoodle, tied to a baggage sizer. In the same video, seen below, the woman is seen speaking with law enforcement. “Airline staff advised the dog’s owner she was required to complete online documentation in order to travel with the animal as a service dog,” a police rep said in a statement shared to social media this week. “When the required paperwork was not completed, the passenger was denied a boarding pass. She then left the dog behind and proceeded through the airport to the departure gate.” According to police, the woman was later located at Gate D1, at which point she was asked why she allegedly abandoned the dog.

“She stated the airline would not allow her to fly with it and claimed the dog had a tracking device — implying it was acceptable to leave the animal behind and it would return to her,” the rep added. “While escorting her back through the security checkpoint, she became hostile and resisted officers’ attempts to detain her.”