Video Shows JetBlue Plane Tilted Skyward While Unloading Passengers at JFK Airport

JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski clarified what happened in a conversation with the New York Post.

“Once at the gate, due to a shift in weight and balance during deplaning, the tail of the aircraft tipped backward causing the nose of the aircraft to lift up and eventually return back down,” Dombrowski explained.

Dombroswki added that “no injuries were reported," and that the "aircraft has been taken out of service for inspection."

The news arrives a month after the National Transportation Safety Board opened an investigation into a JetBlue flight that experienced severe turbulence, which resulted in seven passengers and a crew member being injured onboard.