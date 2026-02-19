Dion Dawkins Accuses JetBlue Employees of Stealing Rolex Watches From Fiancée’s Luggage

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is calling out JetBlue after alleging that valuable items were taken from his family’s luggage during a recent trip, prompting a response and internal review from the airline. The claim surfaced Tuesday night, February 17, when Dawkins posted on X about booking a flight for his family from Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale. According to the nine-year veteran, the issue wasn’t turbulence or delays—it was what he says happened after the bags were checked.

“@JetBlue makes no sense for security,” Dawkins wrote. “I spent 10k to give my family an experience and put them all on first class @JetBlue Mint from LA to Fort Lauderdale and employees steal my fiancée’s jewelry out of her bag. Rolex Watches.” Dawkins did not provide additional details about when the alleged theft occurred, but the items he referenced—Rolex watches and other jewelry—can carry significant value. In a statement shared with WIVB News 4, a JetBlue spokesperson confirmed the company is looking into the situation. “We take these reports very seriously and have launched a thorough investigation into the matter,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “In addition to conducting a comprehensive internal review, we will coordinate closely with law enforcement and other airport authorities to support their efforts and help ensure the issue is fully addressed.”