Spirit Airlines

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Mooney International Submits Bid for Spirit Airlines Acquisition
Life

Spirit Airlines Gets Unexpected Lifeline After Shutdown

Inside the surprise offer that could bring Spirit Airlines back from the brink after its shutdown.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
Spirit Airlines Seeks Bankruptcy Court Approval to Sell $275M in Planes
Life

Spirit Airlines Is Gone — But Its $275M Airbus Sale Could Decide Who Gets Paid First

Inside the emergency financing deal that could shape who gets paid first as Spirit dismantles its grounded Airbus fleet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
A TikTok Creator is Trying to Buy Spirit Airlines—He's Raised $335M So Far
Life

How a Joke TikTok Turned into a $335M Rescue of Spirit Airlines

Inside the viral crowdfunding stunt turning a joke TikTok into a $335 million bid to resurrect the bankrupt budget airline.

Bernadette Giacomazzo61 days ago
Four yellow Spirit Airlines planes parked at an airport gate, with ground service equipment nearby.
Pop Culture

Woman Writes Stirring Tribute to Spirit Airlines for Making Her Marriage Happen

The airline wound down its operations on May 2.

Trey Alston72 days ago
Spirit Airlines.
Pop Culture

Spirit Airlines Officially Shuts Down After 34 Years of Operation

The closure, which was reported as being possible earlier this week, leaves many passengers stranded and employees suddenly without jobs.

Trey Alston75 days ago
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It's a Wrap: Spirit Airlines Prepares Shutdown After Government Bailout Fails
Life

Spirit Airlines Prepares for Possible Shutdown as $500M Rescue Talks Stall

What stalled $500M rescue talks could mean for low-cost fares, travelers, and thousands of workers if the airline can’t secure new funding.

Bernadette Giacomazzo76 days ago
Spirit Airlines on the Brink of Closure As $500M Government Bailout Talks Sputter
Life

Spirit Airlines Faces Liquidation As $500M Government Rescue Falters

Lawmakers are balking, cash is vanishing, and flights are still taking off. Here's what a failed bailout would mean for Spirit passengers and staff.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
Spirit Airlines Close to Securing $500M Hail Mary Bailout
Life

Spirit Airlines Nears $500M Government Lifeline as Liquidation Looms

A rare single-airline bailout could give Washington a stake in Spirit — and help decide whether fares, jobs, and routes across the U.S. get shaken up next.

Bernadette Giacomazzo85 days ago
Spirit Airlines Reportedly Reached Out to the Government for Emergency Bailout
Life

Spirit Airlines Scrambles for Government Lifeline as Liquidation Looms

From blocked JetBlue merger to engine recalls and soaring jet fuel, how years of setbacks left Spirit one bad week from collapse.

Bernadette Giacomazzo90 days ago
No More Cheap Flights: Spirit Airlines Could Liquidate As Early As This Week
Life

Spirit Airlines Could Face Liquidation as Soon as This Week

Cheap fares, layoffs, and a second bankruptcy have left Spirit Airlines facing rising costs, failed merger attempts, and growing competition.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
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A yellow Spirit Airlines plane flying against a gray sky.
Life

Spirit Airlines Flight Hit by Gunfire During Attempted Landing in Haiti

The incident caused the plane to make an emergency landing at an airport in the Dominican Republic.

Jose Martinez612 days ago
Spirit Airlines
Life

Raccoon Falls From LaGuardia Airport Ceiling at Spirit Airlines Gate

Chaos ensued when the critter began scurrying around the terminal.

tara mahadevan618 days ago
Split image. Left: Spirit Airlines plane. Right: Rat behind glass panel on plane.
Life

Spirit Airlines Passengers Shocked to Spot ‘Super Rat’ Running in Cabin During Flight

The rodent made an unexpected appearance during a flight to Los Angeles.

Alex Ocho631 days ago
Airport security staff assist a person on the ground near Spirit Airlines counters in a crowded terminal
Life

Video Shows 4 vs. 1 Fight at Baltimore Airport's Spirit Airlines Check-In Desk

A representative for Spirit Airlines said the four employees involved were employed by a third-party service and have since been suspended.

Joe Price776 days ago
Life

First-Time Flier Arrested for His ‘Mile High Club’ Request to Flight Attendants

The passenger had downed multiple shots of liquor before boarding the plane.

Jaelani Turner-Williams917 days ago
Life

Spirit Airlines Apologizes After Unaccompanied 6-Year-Old Boy Lands in Wrong City

The six-year-old was a first-time flyer trying to visit his grandmother.

Mark Elibert935 days ago
Spirit Airlines planes are prepared for flight at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport
Life

10 People Hospitalized After Spirit Plane Makes Emergency Landing Due to Fire in Cabin

Ten people have been hospitalized after a Spirit Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville, Florida due to a fire in the cabin.

Joe Price1232 days ago

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