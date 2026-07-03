Jessica Simpson

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Jessica Simpson
Pop Culture

Jessica Simpson Says Her DMs Are Open, But Men Need to be Verified to Get Through

Simpson and her second husband, Eric Johnson, are currently separated.

tara mahadevan25 days ago
MASHANTUCKET, CONNECTICUT - DECEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Jessica Simpson poses backstage at Foxwoods Resort Casino on December 07, 2025 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.
Music

Jessica Simpson Reflects on Past Alcoholism, Says She Was Once 'Afraid' of Herself

The pop vocalist explained at a recent concert that her excessive drinking was "causing more pain."

Jaelani Turner-Williams44 days ago
Mandy Moore
Music

Mandy Moore Says She Was ‘Boring’ Compared to Pop Counterparts Like Britney Spears

Mandy Moore also compared herself to Jessica Simpson and Christina Aguilera

Jaelani Turner-Williams359 days ago
Jessica Simpson wearing a leopard print top and holding a microphone in front of a drummer against an American flag backdrop.
Music

Jessica Simpson Says Drinking Snake Sperm Helps Her Voice

She advises other singers to drink the concoction, which she compared to honey.

Trey Alston474 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson attend the opening of Bernie Taupin's art exhibit "Reflections" at Choice Contemporary on June 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Separating After 10 Years of Marriage

Simpson and Johnson, who married in 2014 after four years of dating, share three children.

Jaelani Turner-Williams549 days ago
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Jessica Simpson wearing a fitted red gown with lace sleeves and a jeweled cross necklace at a music event
Music

Jessica Simpson Says She Hasn’t ‘Wanted or Touched Alcohol Since October 2017’ After Being Told to ‘Stop Drinking'

In her 2020 memoir, 'Open Book,' the singer reflected on being alcohol dependent for years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams710 days ago
jessica simpson speaking at an event.
Music

Jessica Simpson Shares That She Is Now 4 Years Sober: 'I Am Free'

Jessica Simpson took to IG on Monday to share a lengthy message celebrating four years of sobriety, and opened up about the challenges she faced to get here.

Jordan Rose1719 days ago
jm
Pop Culture

John Mayer Addresses Jessica Simpson's Memoir: 'I've Heard Some Bits'

Simpson's 'Open Book' included some decidedly less-than-flattering insight on her relationship with Mayer.

Trace William Cowen2297 days ago
Jessica Simpson Natalie Portman response
Pop Culture

Natalie Portman Apologizes for 'Any Hurt' She Caused Jessica Simpson Over Bikini Pic Comments

The tiff between the two celebrities comes to a swift end.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2781 days ago
Jessica Simpson
Pop Culture

Jessica Simpson Posted a Photo of Herself on IG and Now She's Being Sued

In Hollywood, the paparazzi always win.

juliarp3096 days ago
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Jessica Simpson Sneakers
Sneakers

Jessica Simpson Is Making Sneakers Now

Jessica Simpson's fashion empire expands into sneakers.

Brandon Richard3625 days ago
Pop Culture

Jessica Simpson Was Probably Drunk During an Appearance on Home Shopping Network

Jess was probably loose off the Goose on HSN.

Frazier Tharpe3955 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jessica Simpson To Star in NBC Comedy About Her Life

Will she be perpetually pregnant?

Tanya Ghahremani4931 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jessica Simpson Lost All Her Baby Weight, is Hot Again

Putting in overtime in the gym.

Paul Cantor4994 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jessica Simpson Breaks Out The Daisy Dukes

Jessica's looking to be shedding some of that baby weight!

peterhoare5046 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jessica Simpson Twitpics Her Post-Baby Cleavage

Proof that women shouldn't be ashamed of their bodies after pregnancy.

Julian Patterson5136 days ago

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