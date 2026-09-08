Julian Patterson
Latest Stories
The Best Beyoncé Songs
From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.
Kevin Hart Talks About the Time He Dunked on Chris Paul
Kevin Hart claims he once dunked on CP3.
Kyle Kuzma Is Pretty Sure Lonzo Ball Is Not the Best Rapper in the NBA
The Lakers rookie talks about his relationship with Lonzo Ball and why he'd give the nod to another Pacific Division player as the NBA's best rapper.
SXSW 2015: A PHHHOTO Essay With Dej Loaf, Travi$ Scott, A-Trak, and More
Documenting the festival's best moments through the PHHHOTO app.
The Turn Up at TomorrowWorld 2014 Was So Real
It's Wednesday night and I still haven't recovered fully from TomorrowWorld. Maybe it was all the Bud Light and whiskey I drank. Or maybe it was the enormous Hangover Helper burger I had at the famous Vortex Bar & Grill on Saturday afternoon. Or maybe it's because I graduated college years ago and I'm just now realizing that there are consequences for drinking heavily and eating tons of shit. But I digress.
What Every College Party Is Actually Like, in GIFs
Don't get your hopes up.
25 Things You Didn't Know About Macklemore
But that you really, really should.
The 10 Hottest Celebrity Pictures of the Week
Sexy celebs strip down in anticipation for spring break.
The 10 Hottest Celebrity Pictures of the Week
Lingerie, bikinis, and so much more.
The 10 Hottest Celebrity Pictures of the Week
The good, the bad, but never ugly.
The 10 Hottest Celebrity Pictures of the Week
The hottest celebs heat it up for the winter.
The 10 Hottest Celebrity Pictures of the Week
You're going to like what you see.