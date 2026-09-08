Lauren Zupkus
Latest Stories
The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever
From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.
The 'Jersey Shore' Cast Didn't Invent 'GTL' After All
SallyAnn Salsano, the show's executive producer, explained the origin story behind the catchphrase.
The Best Memes of 2017
From the Cash Me Ousside girl and Spongebob Squarepants to Salt Bae, Roll Safe and the Migos, here are without a doubt the best meme moments of 2017
'Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica' Was Less Scripted Than You Thought It Was
Former 'Newlyweds' producer Sue Kolinsky explains that Jessica's "dumb blonde act" wasn't an act.
Kanye West's Most Unforgettable TV Moments
Imma let you finish, but these are the best Kanye TV moments of all time.
16 Old AF Celebrities With Fire Twitter Accounts
Cher, Ray Liotta, Billy Zane—if you aren't up on "Old People Twitter" you aren't living.
FBF: In 2007, Celebrities Managed to Go to Coachella Without Wearing Offensive Outfits
10 years ago, celebrities hadn't yet learned cultural appropriation for their Coachella 'fits.
Here's What 'Fast & Furious' Character You Are, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Are you a fiery Aries like Letty, or a Leo lion like Dominic?
11 Pop Culture High Schools We Wished We Attended
Ashleigh Murray and Mädchen Amick of 'Riverdale' tell us what fictional high schools they'd go to.
#TBT: These Cute Oscar Pics Make Us Wish It Were the 90s Again
Take us back to 1997, a simpler, more midriff-baring time, starring Jada and Will.
‘Are You The One’ Should Be Your New Guilty Pleasure Dating Show
MTV's 'Are You The One' needs to be on your radar ASAP.
The Most Unexpected Style Moments of 2016
From Whoopi in Vetements to The Weeknd's new haircut, these are the style events that surprised us most this year.
The 20 Biggest Celebrity Fails of 2016
From Zac Efron to Mischa Barton to Chloë Grace Moretz: Delete your account—all of you.
'Rob & Chyna' Was 2016's Biggest Reality TV Trainwreck (and Not in a Good Way)
2016's biggest reality trainwreck 'Rob & Chyna' was even worse than that. It was boring.
The Best Reality TV Villains Ever
We're not here to make friends with our Best Reality TV Villains list.