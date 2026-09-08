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Lauren Zupkus

Joined August 2016 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever

From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.

Lauren Zupkus2801 days ago
The cast of 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'

The 'Jersey Shore' Cast Didn't Invent 'GTL' After All

SallyAnn Salsano, the show's executive producer, explained the origin story behind the catchphrase.

Lauren Zupkus3087 days ago
Best Memes of 2017

The Best Memes of 2017

From the Cash Me Ousside girl and Spongebob Squarepants to Salt Bae, Roll Safe and the Migos, here are without a doubt the best meme moments of 2017

Lauren Zupkus3192 days ago
jessica simpson nick lachey

'Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica' Was Less Scripted Than You Thought It Was

Former 'Newlyweds' producer Sue Kolinsky explains that Jessica's "dumb blonde act" wasn't an act.

Lauren Zupkus3357 days ago
Kanye West Taylor Swift

Kanye West's Most Unforgettable TV Moments

Imma let you finish, but these are the best Kanye TV moments of all time.

Lauren Zupkus3388 days ago
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Old Celebrities on Twitter

16 Old AF Celebrities With Fire Twitter Accounts

Cher, Ray Liotta, Billy Zane—if you aren't up on "Old People Twitter" you aren't living.

Lauren Zupkus3439 days ago
paris hilton coachella

FBF: In 2007, Celebrities Managed to Go to Coachella Without Wearing Offensive Outfits

10 years ago, celebrities hadn't yet learned cultural appropriation for their Coachella 'fits.

Lauren Zupkus3443 days ago
fast furious cast

Here's What 'Fast & Furious' Character You Are, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Are you a fiery Aries like Letty, or a Leo lion like Dominic?

Lauren Zupkus3445 days ago
13 Reasons Why

11 Pop Culture High Schools We Wished We Attended

Ashleigh Murray and Mädchen Amick of 'Riverdale' tell us what fictional high schools they'd go to.

Lauren Zupkus3458 days ago
Chris Farley oscars

#TBT: These Cute Oscar Pics Make Us Wish It Were the 90s Again

Take us back to 1997, a simpler, more midriff-baring time, starring Jada and Will.

Lauren Zupkus3494 days ago
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Are You The One

‘Are You The One’ Should Be Your New Guilty Pleasure Dating Show

MTV's 'Are You The One' needs to be on your radar ASAP.

Lauren Zupkus3522 days ago
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The Most Unexpected Style Moments of 2016

From Whoopi in Vetements to The Weeknd's new haircut, these are the style events that surprised us most this year.

Lauren Zupkus3558 days ago
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The 20 Biggest Celebrity Fails of 2016

From Zac Efron to Mischa Barton to Chloë Grace Moretz: Delete your account—all of you.

Lauren Zupkus3572 days ago
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'Rob & Chyna' Was 2016's Biggest Reality TV Trainwreck (and Not in a Good Way)

2016's biggest reality trainwreck 'Rob & Chyna' was even worse than that. It was boring.

Lauren Zupkus3572 days ago
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The Best Reality TV Villains Ever

We're not here to make friends with our Best Reality TV Villains list.

Lauren Zupkus3579 days ago
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Here’s What It’s Like to Go on ‘Judge Judy’

Only Judy can judge them.

Lauren Zupkus3654 days ago

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