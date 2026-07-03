Guilty Simpson

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Harrison Press Photos
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Harrison, Charmaine &amp; Paris Richards, Lost, Tawahum

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1218 days ago
Guilty Simpson (credit: Eric Coleman)
Music

Premiere: Leonard Charles And Guilty Simpson Unite As The Leonard Simpson Duo On "Guilty"

Taken from the pair's upcoming album, 'LSD', dropping January 31.

James Keith2367 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Small Professor Keeps Sean Price's Legacy Alive With "John Gotti"

The track also features AG da Coroner, Your Old Droog, and Guilty Simpson.

Shawn Setaro2727 days ago

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