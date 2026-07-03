Former 'Newlyweds' producer Sue Kolinsky explains that Jessica's "dumb blonde act" wasn't an act.Lauren Zupkus
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The ditzy blonde we love to ogle (and occasionally hate) turns 30 tomorrow, and we celebrate a day early with a look at her sexiest parts (acting, that is).Complex
Forget all those chicks who got nose-jobs—we're riding for these lovely ladies with sexy snouts.Complex
Randy Moss, Peyton Manning, and Dak Prescott lead a list of the best Thanksgiving Day performances in NFL history.Peter A. Berry